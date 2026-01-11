LIVONIA, Mich. (WXYZ) — A new locally produced television series is providing aspiring actors in Metro Detroit with opportunities to showcase their talents while helping to revive Michigan's film industry.

Watch Faraz's report in the video player below

Local TV series gives Metro Detroit actors their big break

"Firing Line," an eight-episode series set to premiere in May, is being filmed at locations throughout the region with a budget of $50,000 per episode. The production has garnered strong support from businesses in Garden City and Westland.

For metro Detroit-based actors Felicia Hage and Taje Brandon, the series represents a dream come true. Hage, 32, moved from Moldova more than a decade ago and is experiencing her first acting role.

WXYZ

"This is my first time actually doing acting," Hage said. "It's a blessing for me because I never thought I'm going to experience this."

WXYZ

Brandon, 31, grew up in Ypsilanti and has long harbored entertainment aspirations.

"I always had dreams of being on TV, being an entertainer, period," Brandon said.

The series is co-directed by Detroit-based filmmaker Young Ra and based on a novel written by his wife, AJ Brown. Brown describes the show as a second-chance romance with relatable characters.

WXYZ

"I wanted it to feel like the girl next door vibe where she finds herself again while finding love at the same time," Brown said.

Young Ra and Brown have worked in filmmaking for over a decade, with one of their primary goals being to revitalize Metro Detroit's film industry. Young Ra pointed to the challenges facing local actors after Michigan lost its film tax incentives.

WXYZ

"Growing up, we never had an industry in Michigan. We finally got that tax break where the major studios were coming, then we lost it," Young Ra said. "So it wasn't really any work out here. I couldn't just go to a cast and call and get a cast for Chicago Fire. So I said, you know what, I'm going to start doing my own thing. If I can't get casted, I'm going to start doing the casting."

The production features both local talent and Hollywood actors, including JD Williams, Keith Robinson, Rama Montakhabi, and Chris Maher. Maher, who has experienced the struggles of pursuing an acting career, offered advice to aspiring local actors.

WXYZ

"Just filming anything and getting those reps in, getting some practice and getting your name known, even locally, is super important," Maher said. "Because you never know when that big production is going to roll into town. Or they say, 'hey, we need people from this area. Who do you have?'"

Maher reflected on his own challenging journey in the entertainment industry.

"Sleeping on the couches for a long time, showering in Planet Fitness. My dinner would sometimes just be like a rotisserie chicken or something for a few days," Maher said. "Those are the days, but at the same time, while I was struggling the most, I made the most monumental decisions."

Young Ra emphasized the importance of expanding one's perspective beyond local boundaries.

"You have to broaden your horizons. If I just stay stuck in Michigan and never travel, I can't tell you about nothing else. I can only tell you the story for me being in Michigan," Young Ra said. "Once I started venturing, went to New York, I went to Cali, and I started seeing different things which was possible and opportunities, it started elevating my thinking."

To learn more about "Firing Line" and get involved with other productions, visit Young Ra's Instagram @young_ra.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."