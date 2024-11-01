Local woman raising awareness about pancreatic cancer through genetic counseling & testing

(WXYZ) — November is Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month. Did you know that pancreatic cancer is the third-leading cause of cancer-related death in the U.S.?

It has a five-year survival rate of just 13%. I'm highlighting the voice of an Oakland County woman and how she found out she's at an increased risk for the disease.

Christy Pearce of Madison Heights has lost three members of her family to pancreatic cancer. Her aunt Debbie, aunt Connie and her brother, Michael.

“In fact we had, I could not believe, at his funeral the amount of rugby players that came and poured their heart out," Pearce said.

Michael was only 44 when he was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. Because of her family history, Christy decided to get a genetic test and found out she's positive for the BRCA2 gene mutation.

"Four. Melanoma. ovarian, breast, and pancreatic," she said.

“So you have to get how many tests a year?" I asked.

“I get approximately six screenings a year if everything goes okay," she said.

From mammograms to endoscopies, full-body skin checks to MRIs, she is being proactive. That's what advocates with the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCan) recommend.

“Who are the people who should be asking to get genetic counseling done?” I asked.

“Patients who are diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. And in particular, if they have more than one family member with pancreatic cancer and they don't know if they have a mutation or if they are at high risk," Fatima Zelada-Arenas said.

I decided to get genetic counseling and testing this past June because of my family's history of cancer. The blood test took only a few moments and I learned that I am not positive for a cancer gene mutation.

“What would you tell people who are hesitant about getting genetic counseling or testing?” I asked.

“I think, you know, I would tell those people that it's understandably scary. Right? It's going to be something that may feel like it could bring some anxiety for people, but it's also a way to be informed and to understand your risk," Zelada-Arenas said.

“When you found out you were positive for the Brca2 gene, what went through your mind?” I asked Christy.

"Which cancer am I going to get? You know? Which one? Which one's going to get me?" she said. “I don't want my parents to have to bury me, too, because they had to bury both their sisters and my brother. And that's not right.(end here for shorter version) So it's not right. We need to do more.”

We thank Christy for sharing her story. She said it's important to listen to your body because pancreatic cancer may cause only vague symptoms.

Symptoms include:



Abdominal pain or back pain

Unexplained weight loss

Jaundice or yellowing of the eyes or skin

Loss of appetite or nausea

Changes in stool

Blood clots

New-onset diabetes

PanCan is working hard to improve outcomes for patients, and you can find more resources on the PanCan website.

