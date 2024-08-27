'Lock these guns up': Kids hurt after finding unsecured weapons leaves communities frustrated

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Last Friday in Madison Heights, a 9-year-old shot himself in the hand after finding an unsecured handgun. On Saturday in Detroit, a teen shot himself in the leg for the exact same reason.

Police are reminding residents it is the law to secure your weapons.

Last Friday in Madison Heights around 1:20 p.m near 13 Mile and John R roads, a 9-year-old found his parents' unsecured handgun and shot himself. As of Tuesday, he remains hospitalized.

“Nine years old... should be starting school and here he is sitting in the hospital," Madison Heights Police Lt. David Koehler said. “This case, he did get injured bad. He could’ve killed somebody. It could’ve been a lot worse.”

The child’s mother, Jessie Gean, who according to police last had possession of the weapon, and stepfather, Jacob Zachary Gean, who owned it, were both taken into custody over the weekend under Michigan’s new safe storage laws that went into effect in February.

The two were arraigned on Aug. 25 at the 43rd District Court and were given a $50,000 personal bond.

“Both the mom and the stepdad were charged with a 10-year felony," Koehler said.

Learn more about Michigan's safe storage law from our previous report in the video below:

What gun owners should know when it comes to Michigan's new gun storage law

Rome Baltran, who lives nearby, saw police remove multiple large weapons from the home after the incident.

"They should have to lock the guns," he said. "Very scary.”

Then just one day later in on Detroit's west side, a similar story happened. On Saturday around 3:30 p.m near Schoolcraft and Greenfield roads, a teenager found an unsecured firearm and accidentally shot himself in the leg.

Angie Johnson, who lives nearby and has children of her own, knows both of these incidents could have been a lot worse.

“Lock these guns up. You gotta lock them up," she said. "Parents: we have to do better. Guardians: we have to do better.”

No one has been charged for the Detroit incident. Police are still investigating.

Both children are expected to be OK.

Madison Heights and Detroit police offer free gun locks to the community.