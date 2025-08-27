Looking at what's behind the ADHD medication shortage affecting metro Detroit families

LIVONIA, Mich. (WXYZ) — A growing number of families across metro Detroit are facing an unexpected challenge: a nationwide shortage of ADHD medication. From children struggling in school to adults just trying to manager daily life tasks, the impact of this shortage is widespread.

"Out of nowhere, it was like my medication got cut off," said Abigail Lozon.

Across metro Detroit, pharmacies are struggling to keep ADHD medication like Adderall in stock, and for many like Abigail Lozon in Taylor, this isn't just an inconvenience. It's a disruption to daily life.

"When I couldn't take the medication, every symptom was just so much worse," Abigail said.

These symptoms include depression, difficulty focusing and procrastination. Abigail's mother, Michelle, has been trying everything she can to help her daughter.

"It was frustrating, I was calling all over the state, I was calling Ohio, I was calling everywhere around.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the shortage began in the fall of 2022 due to manufacturing delays and increased demand.

"We just can't simply keep up," said Rudy Najm.

Najm is a pharmacist at iPharmacy in Livonia, and told me there's a combination of delays in manufacturing and supply chain issues, on top of the increase in demand.

"We rely on other countries to make the drugs, so there's a manufacturing problem," Najm said. "There's also a quota from various regulatory agencies."

And as a pharmacist, Rudy understands the pain and frustrations that customers are facing.

"We will work with the providers and the families to find an alternative solution to avoid the interruption in treatment," Najm said.

I sat down with ADHD therapist Justin Gillespie to see how he's helping his clients navigate the ADHD medication shortage.

"We're doing a lot of skill building in therapy right now and get individuals access to more medication," Gillespie said.

These skill-building exercises, Justin said, are helping those he treats navigate the challenges of ADHD without their usual medication.

"We're doing a lot with impulse control with a lot of our clients right now, both with the adults and the children getting ready to go back to school, and adults continuing on with work," the therapist said.

Dr. Lasiona Barlow is a clinical psychologist at DMC Detroit Receiving Hospital. She told me the adderall shortage is real.

"There is a major shortage for those types of stimulant medications, but there's definitely alternatives for it," Dr. Barlow said.

Dr. Barlow went on to say that they might not be a quick fix right now, but they're working on holistic approaches.

"It's not medication, it's not going to chemically change anything in the body, but it is simply training the brain to be more regulated," Dr. Barlow said.

Experts like Dr. Barlow and Gillespie recommend that patients consult with their healthcare provider. Meanwhile, Abigail is working to navigate life without her medication.

"I'm doing better now. I got the help I needed, but I wish it didn't have to be that way," Abigail said.

