Lottery gift dilemma: Should person who bought winning ticket get money in return?

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Lottery tickets including scratch offs are popular gifts and stocking stuffers. With the Mega Millions jackpot being close to a billion dollars, we wanted to find out if you receive a ticket as a gift and it's a winner, should you share your winnings with the person who gifted it to you?

"Even if they didn't ask, I would give it to them," lottery player Curtis Mayfield said. "I gave the winning ticket away. The person I gave it to, they can make the decision. But I would though."

At Majestic Market in Southfield, the ticket machine was printing nonstop.

"I would expect them to give me something. It wouldn’t matter how much," Joyce said.

Lottery players like Walter Gibbs also would expect a share of the winnings.

“I mean, with that jackpot almost being a billion dollars, give me something," he said.

When asked, Gibbs said he’d want a substantial dollar amount.

“I would say at least 5 million (dollars). That's substantial to me,” he said.

At Mr. C’s Deli in Grosse Pointe Farms, Darlene Fekin, who was buying stocking stuffer scratch offs, said she wouldn’t expect anything back.

“Because I gave it to them as a gift and it's their surprise,” Fekin said.

However, Brenda Lewis would want some of the prize.

“I don't want it all. Just give me some. I am not trying to be greedy," Lewis said.

This Christmas season, the spirit of giving is front and center and the excitement of a potential jackpot adds an extra layer of joy.

“I wouldn't. The other five siblings probably would,” another lottery player told us.

