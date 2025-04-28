Macomb County residents weigh-in on President Trump's first 100 days in office

(WXYZ) — The stanchions are in place outside Macomb Community College, where President Donald Trump is scheduled to appear Tuesday.

I spoke with nearly two dozen people around the area about his first 100 days in office — some are satisfied with what he's accomplished, but others — not so much.

Russell Whitlow, an autoworker who's worked for Stellantis for 31 years, said he believes Trump's policies are good for his paycheck.

"He's making sure that all the jobs come back here, ya know, instead of Mexico and all that. I have no problem with it," said Whitlow.

Musician Randall Poindexter said he's hoping the president can bring peace to Ukraine instead of causing chaos in the U.S.

"100 days, right now, I think everybody's being affected in a negative way," he said. "With the economy and with all the trades, ya know, the tariffs. It's just wrecking… all the food is going up."

Over at Club 54 in Sterling Heights, business owner Marie Tokar said those painful decisions, made by the administration, take time.

"Economy is going to slowly but surely, the tariffs, are going to all work out ... it's only logical that when we pay tariffs in Europe or in China, that they should pay us some tariffs," said Tokar.

Another Macomb County business owner, John Khoshaba, said he applauds the cleanup of fraud, waste and corruption in government.

Khoshaba said, "I believe strongly that we're going to benefit from it in the long run."

Joe Smith and Michael Leslie are at two ends of the career spectrum. But Smith, a retired engineer, and Leslie, a college student, are still waiting out the potential changes.

"Probably just like transportation, stuff like that. Some of it kind of too expensive, so hopefully that goes down," said Leslie.

Smith said, "I think he's done some good things. I think he's done some questionable things. I don't think anybody will disagree with me there. But I'd like to see just how it's gonna go. I'd like to see that he has a plan — that he's not just blowing up things to blow them up. But I'm willing to give him the benefit of the doubt."

