Macomb County voters discuss Trump, Haley & the presidential primary

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Unlocking the future of Michigan’s vote in the upcoming presidential election, many feel Macomb County is likely to determine who our state will ultimately choose.

Macomb County voters are speaking out about the importance of the county, when it comes to voting in our state. On Monday, we heard strong views on both sides.

At Dodge Park Coney Island, customer Rick Napolitano says it comes down to “lots of business owners. Lots of workers.

"I vote for issues, not people. Security of borders. Economy. Jobs. All things I worry about. I voted for Clinton because he said those same things," Napolitano said.

Other voters tell us President Joe Biden has restored a sense of calm, and it’s a reason that he won our state in the last election.

“Trump is going to generate chaos.” says Matthew Pore.

Voters are also paying attention to Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, who is challenging former President Trump and criticizing his legal troubles.

“Reagan democrats came back with a vengeance in support for Donald Trump in 2016. He campaigned with a vengeance on things like trade and manufacturing jobs. Came and said he’d get rid of NAFTA.” says Oakland University Political Science Professor Dave Dulio.

A poll worker we talked to also tells us voters may still not be sold on either front runner.

“There’s probably a lot of people undecided, I think,” says Linda Daniels.