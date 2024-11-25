Main Dish Dilemma: Do you go with Turkey, Ham or Prime Rib for Thanksgiving?

GROSSE POINTE FARMS, Mich. (WXYZ) — As we approach Thanksgiving, families across the country are gearing up for feasts, but one question looms large: what will be the main dish this year? Is Turkey still the staple in your family, or do you turn to another option like ham or prime rib?

I took a closer look at the Main Dish Dilemma. I wanted to know: what's for dinner in Metro Detroit? And if you're serving turkey, how do you prepare the perfect bird?

"It's not even my favorite thing turkey but it's Thanksgiving you got to have turkey," said Christa Alix.

Willie Watkins is cooking ham for Thanksgiving this year.

"Ham is actually on the list," he told me. "Honey baked always, it's a must."

"Turkey for sure," said Kayla Kirkland.

"What is your secret to cooking the bird?" I asked Gabrielle Hayes.

"My husband," she responded.

For generations, the turkey has been the star of the Thanksgiving table, symbolizing abundance and gratitude. But with changing taste buds, and the decision on what to serve can often lead to family debates.

"Is it the fried turkey or the oven baked turkey?" I asked Willie.

"Actually it's the roasted turkey in my family," he responded. "But these last couple of years, they tried to throw that fried turkey in there, but I don't really care for it."

To get a sense of the culinary landscape and how to cook the perfect bird so it doesn't turn out dry, I headed over to Jumps Restaurant in Grosse Pointe Farms.

"Every chef you talk to will probably give you a different answer," said Chad Stewart.

Stewart, the owner of Jumps, has been at it for decades, offering his turkey strategy.

What I like to do is take my turkeys and I brine them for 72 hours," Stewart said. "After my 72 hours take that bird out and dry it all off cover it all up put it in a real low oven at 200 degrees, 180-200 degrees and I will slow cook that bird for 15-18 hours depending (on) what size it is."

As families continue to explore their options it's clear that the Thanksgiving table is evolving. However, the focus remains on gathering and celebrating with loved ones over a home-cooked meal.

"It symbolizes gratitude just the opportunity to enjoy each other enjoy family over the best feast ever," Kayla said.

"The most important thing is not the food to me in our family home we all tell each other what we are thankful for and that's the part that gets me," Willie said/

