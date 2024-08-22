Many say Detroit is a 'domestic violence resource desert.' These women are working to change that

(WXYZ) — The City of Detroit has experienced a massive mental health decline following the COVID-19 pandemic. Some of that decline shows up in negative ways such as crime or domestic violence.

Many women experience domestic violence and sexual assault, but often don't have a place to go help. That's where the nonprofit organization Supreme Transitions come in. They recently opened a new center on Detroit's west side to help address what many call a "domestic violence resource desert."

The facility is Detroit's first-ever "one-stop shop for advocacy needs for survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault including male survivors and the Black LGBTQ survivors and victims," Murria said.

She founded Supreme Transitions 14 years ago. They've served hundreds of Detroiters in that time and are now increasing their impact.

The new office provides an opportunity for victims and survivors to meet an advocate or navigator. They help people understand all of the options and rights while also providing safety and exit plans.

Murria said her commitment to easing Detroit's post-pandemic mental health crisis is personal because she's a survivor of domestic violence and sexual assault.

"I do it because I just feel like it’s my passion and my purpose. And, to give back to a community where I’m from means more than anything to me," Murria said.

Lisa Hillary Johnson is a yoga and healing instructor, and has spent the last 25 years turning her internal demons into healing for others. She's the executive director of her nonprofit – Deep Breaths & Heal.

“I’m mentally ill, Ryan. So, on top of being a survivor of domestic violence and sexual assault, I deal with anxiety and I deal with depression," she said.

Her organization is one of many that Supreme works with to provide Detroiters with much-needed healing, some of whom may be suffering in silence.

Johnson also has a yoga studio inside the building to help victims and survivors internally restore their sound mind, body and soul.

“Yoga is a breathing practice right? And, it’s a practice that takes us back to a place of peace, a place where we relax our nervous systems. What happens in this is that when you go through trauma for sexual assault and domestic violence, your nervous system goes crazy," she said.

“Having specialized services is essential to the healing journey. And, having wraparound care and insulation of resources is what helps keep survivors away from danger," Murria added.

They say there's a big need for these services, and they're doing their best to try and reach everyone in need.

Supreme Transitions also says Detroit has only one domestic violence shelter with just 16 beds. They're hopeful that one day, they'll not only operate a resource center, but also be able to open a second domestic violence shelter in the city.



