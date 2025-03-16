Marginalized women can receive free health services at Zaman International's latest initiative

INKSTER, Mich. (WXYZ) — Since 2010, Zaman International's Hope for Humanity Center has helped nearly 500,000 people across Southeast Michigan alone.

The nonprofit in Inkster is helping women and their children break the cycle of poverty by providing vocational training and assisting with basic needs, among other things.

"My parents are from Mexico, had nothing, and here I am nothing again, and they helped, they really helped," said Marcella Rodriquez-Awad.

Originally from SW Detroit, 60-year-old Marcella moved to Beirut, Lebanon 30 years ago after getting married.

"I moved back in 2020," Marcella said.

Since then, Marcella has found refuge here. But for this grandma of 6, Zaman's recently launched Community Health Center has made an enormous difference.

"Thyroid issue that needs check up every 6 months, I wasn't able to get it, but I got it here," Marcella said.

Marcella doesn't have health insurance, and it's a huge relief to know that this place doesn't require one.

"And you didn't have to pay a dime?" I asked.

"Nothing," said Marcella.

"What about medication?" I asked.

"They did provide the medication," Marcella said.

"That cost money?" I asked.

"No," Marcella said.

"That was free, too?" I asked.

"Totally," said Marcella.

"So what's the catch?" I asked.

"I don't know what their catch is. I'm grateful," Marcella said.

"We want to make sure that women don't have any barriers to getting the proper healthcare that they need," said Maya Mortada, Health Services Director with Community Health Center.

Zaman's Maya Mortada says the center offers free educational programs and health services, including trauma counseling.

Zaman's mission is simple: to help marginalized women and children.

"So how are you guys generating funds?" I asked.

"Through grants, and support through many foundations, private donors. We can't do it without the partnerships that we have, the volunteer providers that we have," Maya said.

Dr. Karen Weaver is one of the volunteers.

"Opening a health clinic for patients that didn't have any access, really resonated with me. Because it's a population that doesn't get healthcare unless they end up in the emergency room, and that's not what we want," said Dr. Weaver,

"Our visits here are at least an hour long," Maya said.

"The women who come here are already clients of Zaman International. And getting other services here. And so, then we offer them health clinic services," Dr. Weaver said.

To be part of the Zaman family is also free. One just has to be eligible.

"Most of the women we serve are single mothers, living under $12,000 a year," Dr. Weaver said.

"If this place wasn't here, you are saying you wouldn't have gone to a doctor at all," I said.

"Just to see a primary doctor, is close to $300. That's my gas bill. So I have to choose," Marcella said.

For now, the center doesn't offer elective health services or X-rays. But the plan is to add all of that in the near future, including pediatric services. To learn more, just head to their website.