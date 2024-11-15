Mass deportation vow by President-elect Trump has Southwest Detroiters expressing concern

DETROIT (WXYZ) — There are growing tensions over expected mass deportations that President-elect Donald Trump has vowed to roll out for undocumented immigrants.

I spent time with community members in Southwest Detroit who expressed fears and uncertainty involving those in the U.S. under refugee and asylum status.

In the heart of Southwest Detroit, a woman I talked to chose not to give her name while discussing growing fears some in the community are facing including those who may not be current on their legal status but have families and own homes within the Hispanic community.

“Many people don’t have papers,” she said.

She told me many people aren’t sure exactly how Trump’s policies will take shape.

Mary Carmen Munoz with the social service group LA SED shared that there’s “uncertainty over what policies will be enforced.”

“We aren’t sure how the new administration is going to affect those with asylum or refugee status. We have to wait and see,” Munoz said.

Immigration law expert and attorney Nabih Ayad previously sued the Trump administration over a “Muslim ban.”

“We have individuals under DACA, minors who had nothing to do with their parents’ decision. We’ve seen the aggressive nature of the Trump administration when he was president. It was very aggressive,” Ayad said.

He says anyone with citizenship should be assured their status would be secure, but anyone with upcoming court dates or need for green card renewal should not wait. Trump has promised to aggressively deport those who are undocumented.

A pew research study suggests Michigan has between 75,000 to 175,000 undocumented immigrants.

“People are very concerned and nervous. Children in our after-school program expressed fears about parents being taken away, that they won’t be there when they get home from school,” Munoz said. “LA SED and other organizations are holding workshops for people to make sure they have their paperwork in order."



Gloria Gomez, who was born in Pontiac and is proud of her Mexican heritage said some of her family members supported Trump, but she remains worried over potential of families being deported or broken up.

“I think they’ll probably be deported,” Gomez said of people with refugee and asylum status.

Some told me they’re also concerned for loved ones still planning to come to the U.S. under refugee or asylum status, given that circumstances could change drastically come January.

