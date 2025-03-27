Mayor Duggan & DWSD set to provide update to repair work after flooding in SW Detroit

SOUTHWEST DETROIT (WXYZ) — Mayor Mike Duggan and the Detroit Water and Sewage Department are set to provide an update on how the clean-up & restoration efforts are going more than a month after flooding affected 150-200 homes in Southwest Detroit.

Back in February, a massive 54-inch water main break flooded the streets with several feet of water. DWSD has been working on restoring the area for weeks now.

That update is set to happen around 11 a.m. EST. You'll be able to stream that update on the link and on our Facebook page.

This story will be updated once the press conference is over.

