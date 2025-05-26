Medal of Honor-winning Jewish soldier from Michigan remembered for heroism in World War II

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Jewish World War II soldier from Michigan is being remembered for his extraordinary heroism that earned him the Congressional Medal of Honor, the nation's highest military decoration.

World War II veteran from Hamtramck remembered for heroism under enemy fire

Lt. Raymond Zussman from Hamtramck joined the Army in 1941 and is the only Jewish WWII soldier from our state to receive this prestigious honor, according to the Zekelman Holocaust Center.

"He had a great spirit, and was very, very dedicated to the Jewish community and the United States," Rick Zussman said of his great uncle. "He wanted to fight and take care the Nazi problem."

After joining the Army, Lt. Zussman was deployed to North Africa in 1943 and saw combat in Italy.

In a letter to his family, he expressed optimism about the war's progress, writing, "Dear folks, things are going pretty swell, and by the looks of the papers, it won't be long till we end this mess."

Jamie Wise, historian at the Zekelman Holocaust Center, explained the significance of such correspondence.

"When you read these types of letters in this context, it really helps recognize the courage they demonstrated on a daily basis," Wise said.

In 1944, Zussman was sent to France where he participated in liberating a small town known as Noroy-Le-Bourg from Nazi oppression. His actions there would earn him the Medal of Honor.

"Zussman was part of this tank battalion, and the tanks got bogged down. [He] then decided to head forward, ahead of his other soldiers, with just his weapon to scout out other targets to bring information back, exposing himself to enemy fire," Wise said.

"And so really in that act of leadership, he put his life on the line for his fellow soldiers and was able to lead to 18 enemy fatalities and over 92 German prisoners taken in a single action, which is quite extraordinary," Wise said.

Tragically, Lt. Zussman was killed in combat just days after this heroic action. He was only 26 years old.

"But those who had witnessed his acts of heroism made sure that what he had done was recognized," Wise said.

Today, visitors can see a copy of Raymond Zussman's Medal of Honor and medal citation at the Zekelman Holocaust Center.

The actual medal presented to his parents is on display at the Jewish Community Center in West Bloomfield.

"It's a beautiful story of one man's heroism...in being able to free these populations from Nazi oppression, and ultimately to end this genocide, which was the holocaust," Wise said.

Though Rick Zussman never met his great-uncle, he cherishes the legacy of bravery, patriotism, and Jewish pride that Raymond left behind.

"It's just pride to be part of his family, part of his legacy and memory," Rick Zussman said.

