Meet some of the people behind Detroit's growing film industry showing the city in a different light

(WXYZ) — Detroit has been through its ups and downs through the years. The world saw visuals of Detroit's decline, which created a negative narrative about the city.

But now, the city is rising, and the narrative of a once deteriorating city is changing to that of hope and possibility.

One place of growth is Detroit's film industry, and with it is a chance to show the city in a much different light.

Detroit native and filmmaker, Legend, has always dreamed of making movies.

“I’ve been in love with stories since fifth grade. As a kid, I wanted to go into filmmaking," Legend told me.

He said those aspirations seemed unlikely then, given his humble beginnings growing up in Detroit's Asbury Park neighborhood.

“Realistically, I knew I couldn’t afford film school or even college at that point," he said.

But now, he's a successful movie director and runs IYBE Media, along with his wife, executive director, Queen.

“I am so excited for new talent. I’m excited for new faces. Detroit has become very very popular with movies, with filmmaking," Queen said.

Grammy Award-winning Detroit native Davon "BiggVon" Phillips has been in the entertainment industry for over 25 years as a music producer, filmmaker, actor and entrepreneur.

Phillips said renowned rapper and actor Ice Cube fueled his entry into film.

"He invited me on the set of 'Ride Along.' And, you know, that’s first time with me being on any movie set. I got on that set. And, it was like, ‘Wow!’ This is how you make a movie.' So, that really intrigued me to get into the film business and start my own production company," Phillips said.

His production company, Corporate Culture Marketing, and Legend's IYBE Media, both benefit from the city's growing film industry.

For years, Detroit's decline meant a growing negative perception of the city. But not now.

“Detroit’s on the up-and-up. If you’re from Detroit, you’re hot. You’re popping. Detroit do it different. I mean, from the hair to the makeup, to the acting, to the way we dress," Queen said.

The city's bounce back and the more positive imagery disseminating outward gives film companies the opportunity to see Detroit as a place to come and film.

Those filmmakers in turn have a greater opportunity to change the narrative and shine a more positive light.

“We have so much to offer. The talent here, the different, you know, things…and food and different businesses that we have to offer," Phillips said.

“Detroit wasn’t getting no love for real. Music, movies, whatever you wanted to. But now, it’s working. So, I be like…let’s keep it going," Cordell "C-Dell" Moore, an actor, said.

“It’s a certain pride that you have as a Detroiter. You know, good times, bad times, it didn’t matter. You go out of time and people are like, ‘Hey, you’re from Detroit. Do you have to wear a bulletproof vest?’ But, we don’t get that now," Legend said.

As Detroit continues putting on events like the NFL Draft, the Grand Prix and the continued success of the Lions, people outside of the city will continue to see more positive images.

“Make sure people, you know, come to Detroit. You know, and give them something to where they’re for it…to looking at," Phillips said.

