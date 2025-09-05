Memorial golf outing in Milford to honor late metro Detroit father of 4

(WXYZ) — The community is coming together to honor the memory of a Metro Detroit husband and father who died of brain cancer just over a year ago.

Andrew Somjak was 34 years old when he passed away, and he is survived by his wife, Aubrey, and four young children.

Family provided Faithful Fairways

His friends and family are hosting a memorial golf outing scheduled to take place on Saturday at 9 a.m. at the Mystic Creek Golf Course in Milford.

His loved ones recall Andrew’s strong faith and love of people, and they say donations for the event and dinner will provide crucial support for children as they continue to cope.

We had the chance to speak with his parents, Steve and Beth, who talked about how Andrew impacted others and lived with purpose each and every day.

"Andrew was in the critical care unit for a week, with catheters in his brain for therapy. He took every opportunity to walk the unit and meet people, encourage them, pray for them," said Steve Somjak.

"Andrew loved golf. Kept him going. Towards the end, just to honor his memory, we thought, let’s get out there. A lot of people have now signed up to say let me be a part of this, too," said Beth Somjak.

To support this effort to help Andrew’s family, you can find more information by clicking here. You can also call (734) 299-0822.

Where Your Voice Matters