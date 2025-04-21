Metro Detroit Catholics mourn Pope Francis, special services to be held

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — The daily noon mass was not the same on Easter Monday at Church of the Transfiguration in Southfield, in light of Pope Francis' passing.

Pope Francis, leader of Catholic Church, dies at age 88

The 60 people who attended were welcomed by his photo as they entered the sanctuary.

Mass attendee Rita Barreto-Hajjar told 7 News Detroit, "It's mixed reaction. As a Christian, we believe in the resurrection and we believe that there's life after death, and the Book of Wisdom tells us that they are at peace. So, I have to believe that he's at peace. He suffered a lot."

As the 88-year-old battled health challenges, he reportedly spent 38 days in the hospital during one stretch.

During the service, Father Jeremy Harrington said the pope has been relieved of his work and his suffering, and he said now is the time for Catholics to pray for the church on how to deal with his death.

Brenda Martin said of the pontiff, "He's a brilliant man, and he had more down-to-earth answers for us than some people."

Paul Propson, the CEO of Catholic Charities of Southeast Michigan, said, "Pope Francis was a special gift for this time in our world, and his passing leaves us wondering where will God take us next? I'm grateful for the lord bringing Pope Francis to us."

Tom Marsh said, "There was no one else like him, and he really, he really was welcoming to people, and I respect that about him."

Father Jeff Scheeler said he had the opportunity to meet the pontiff in 2015.

"I only had about two seconds to shake his hand, but it was just a rare privilege," Scheeler recalled.

"I really appreciated things like his care for the poor, care for the marginated, people on the edge of society. He described the church as a field hospital for the wounded, and I just very much appreciated that," he said.

Veteran journalist and Catholic radio host Teresa Tomeo has covered the pope over the years.

"He didn't really seem like himself. He was really trying to be there for the people, which I think was a beautiful gesture. So, I wasn't surprised, but it's always sad for Catholics. This is our leader of the church," she explained.

As Catholics around metro Detroit mourn, all eyes are now on Rome.

Tomeo explained, "Anyone who actually wants to pay respects to the pope will have a chance to do that, if they wait in line and go into St. Peters where his body will be lying in repose, and there'll be the funeral and then after the funeral there'll be the papal conclave where the cardinals from around the world will come together and pray and they will be cloistered and they will make that decision."

In honor of the pope, Church of the Transfiguration plans to hold a rosary today at 7 pm. The church also plans to hold a memorial mass on Tuesday at 7 pm.

