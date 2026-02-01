Metro Detroit cities compete in basketball tournament to raise funds for humanitarian crises

Four Metro Detroit cities are gearing up for a friendly basketball rivalry with a serious purpose — raising money for humanitarian aid during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

The Ramadan City Basketball Invitational will see teams from Warren, Dearborn, Dearborn Heights, and Hamtramck face off this Friday at the University of Michigan-Dearborn. But beyond the bragging rights, the tournament aims to support communities facing crises in Sudan, Palestine, Lebanon, and Yemen.

"I was just sick and tired of seeing what's going on in some of the countries where a lot of us grew up in," said Omar Thabet, tournament founder. "So, you know, you wanted to raise money for those countries and doing it in a way where you're having fun doing it."

The competition features some notable players, including Hamtramck Mayor Adam Alharbi, who captains his city's team, and State Senate candidate Abbas Alawieh, who plays for Dearborn Heights, alongside Mayor Mo Baydoun.

"I can jump and I can dunk," Alharbi said during practice, engaging in good-natured trash talk with Alawieh.

"If I lift you up!" Alawieh responded.

The tournament proceeds will be split evenly between the four countries, each facing significant humanitarian challenges. Khadega Mohammed, spokesperson for the Sudanese American Physician Association, highlighted the severity of Sudan's situation.

"The war in Sudan has displaced millions of people. Hundreds and thousands of people have also been killed and murdered," Mohammed said. "And right now, Sudan is facing the largest humanitarian crisis in the world, with, you know, millions of children that are also malnourished."

Alharbi, who was born in Yemen, said it's painful to witness the suffering in his home country.

"People are having a hard time finding food and supporting their families," Alharbi said.

Alawieh emphasized how directly these international crises impact local communities in Metro Detroit.

"It's just how directly impacted folks in the communities that we live in here are by the events happening over there," Alawieh said.

The tournament has already proven successful in its mission. Last year's event raised over $30,000, and organizers hope the expansion to four teams will generate even more support from Metro Detroit communities.

"Even if we help one family, or a hundred families, hundred is better than zero," Thabet said.

As the teams prepare for Friday's competition, players are balancing competitive spirit with the tournament's humanitarian goals.

"Maybe folks can think I'm a friendly giant of sorts, but when I'm on that court, I will be getting as many rebounds as possible," Alawieh said.

"The real winners are the people who are from the four countries that we're going to be donating the money to," Thabet said.

