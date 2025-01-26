Metro Detroit community gearing up to crown this year's Irish queen

CORKTOWN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Southeast Michigan's Irish community is all set to crown this year's Queen of the Detroit United Irish Societies.

Now in its 66th year, the title is given annually to a young Irish lady ready to be a role model for the community at-large.

WXYZ

Last year, 23-year-old Madeline Tripp was crowned the Queen of the Detroit United Irish Societies.

"Do you remember the moment when you were titled?" I asked.

"I just remember feeling very proud of myself and also very proud of the opportunity to be the ambassador for the Detroit Irish community," Madeline said.

It's a Detroit tradition that dates back to 1959 when the competition was called Maid of Erin.

"Growing up and seeing those older girls being Queen or when it was still Maid of Erin, I always pictured myself in their shoes one day. Now I'm that older girl who is being a role model to the younger girls," Madeline said.

WXYZ

Madeline is getting ready to pass on the crown to this year's winner at the February event, which is being planned by committee members and former queens, including Claudia Rea (right center), Caliegh Griffin (far right), and Reagan Washeleski (far left).

WXYZ

"This year, one big change is that we are changing locations. So we are moving from the Gaelic League to Monaghan Knights of Columbus in Livonia," Reagan said.

"What do people win?" I asked.

"The Queen would win a trip to Ireland. The first and second runner-ups will also win scholarships, and they will get to be part of all the events here in Detroit throughout the year," Reagan said.

WXYZ

But 1976's winner Breeda Kelly Miller says bagging the crown has a deeper meaning.

"While you came here to learn Irish step dancing, you learned about Maid of Erin," Faraz said.

"Yes. And I watched it from afar just as a young girl, 10-12 years old watching, and thought oh someday... and when I was 17, I entered it, and I entered it because it wasn't a beauty pageant, it was about culture," Breeda said.

The competition gives participants a rich insight into the Irish culture, empowers young women, and provides leadership opportunities.

"I've made so many connections through this program. They are always willing to give advice and support," Madeline said.

"But I'm thinking this can help other groups.. Well if we are not Irish.. Is there other groups that support their culture," Breeda said.

"Why do you think that's important?" I asked.

"To know yourself, to know your strengths. To know your challenges, and your resources," Breeda said.

"Is it safe to say you understand the value of being an immigrant?" I asked.

"Yes, I would say so. I'm actually very interested in practicing immigration law. And I think part of that is hearing the stories of the Irish coming over here," Madeline said.

Reagan says participants must be between 17 and 24 years of age, Michigan residents, and of Irish descent to qualify. Last year, the team also launched a youth program called Rose Buds.

"This year is 8- to 11-year-old girls. And they have the opportunity to shadow the Queen," Reagan said.

The deadline to register for this year's Queen and Court, as well as to take part in the Rose Buds program, is January 31st. The competition is on Saturday, February 8th. To learn more about it, click here.