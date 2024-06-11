Metro Detroit drivers have mixed feelings about roundabouts

METRO DETROIT (WXYZ) — No matter where you're driving to in Metro Detroit these days, it seems like you're more and more likely to use a roundabout to get to your destination.

Some drivers love them, some hate them, and others can't figure out how to use them.

Regardless of how your feel, they aren't going anywhere. More roundabouts are planned for Oakland and Macomb County, while Wayne County is expected to add it's first roundabouts next year.

As 7 News Detroit Photojournalist Brandon Speagle found out, there are a lot of strong opinions when you ask drivers about roundabouts.

A collection of quotes on how local drivers feel about roundabouts.

Screenshot from WXYZ video

"There's a plus and there's a minus...now I understand that there are more accidents, but because (people are driving) at a lower speed, there's not as much damage and people aren't injured as much, but the other side of it is because of the aggression these days, they're flooring it whenever they can."

Screenshot from WXYZ video

"I like them...I like to flow, I like to not sit there for 5-10 minutes at a light"

Screenshot from WXYZ video

"I think the marking just needs to be better"

Screenshot from WXYZ video

"It's scary, you just have to know what you're doing I guess."

Screenshot from WXYZ video

"I don't like this one."

Screenshot from WXYZ video

"I don't like it, but is the way the world is today...you better drive defensively going through them or you're in big trouble."

Screenshot from WXYZ video

"I'm a fan of roundabouts...the most problems I see is you still have to let people walk through, so now you got to yield to the roundabout, and then on the way into the roundabout, there can be a crosswalk. That's where people are going to get hit, I'm afraid."

Screenshot from WXYZ video

"You get used to them. I think they're good for traffic, especially in this area where these streets are used a lot."

Screenshot from WXYZ video

"I have come close to seeing an accident, and it's probably because people are not paying attention when they are in the roundabout and they are not really sure sometimes what the rules are and how to maneuver them. If they are clear on the traffic rules and (drivers) are not distracted on their phones, or something like that, then I think roundabouts are pretty safe. They're used all over the world."

Screenshot from WXYZ video

"They're convenient, they save you time with signals and stuff but obviously people get confused with certain scenarios and you have to make quick decisions."

Screenshot from WXYZ video

"Instead of spending time stopping at lights and stuff, they're a lot faster to get through."

