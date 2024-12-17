Metro Detroit drone enthusiasts, instructor speak on alleged sightings across country

METRO DETROIT (WXYZ) — The reported sightings of unidentified drones hovering over various locations around the country have caught the attention of drone enthusiasts and instructors.

I asked drone enthusiasts and a drone instructor to find out what they think is going on.

"You have to know where you can fly and where you can't fly," said Marvin Ballinger, the owner of Hobby Town and a drone enthusiast.

"It's very negative towards drone pilots,' said Steve Durecki, the owner of Great Lakes Aerial Video Services and a Flight Instructor for UXV University.

The recent sightings of drones across the country has mixed reactions. Many feel confused and worried as to who these drones belong to and what they're doing.

"I don't understand why everyone is saying that drones are bad they're trying to spy on you," Steve said.

Steve, like many instructors, is advocating for proper training and awareness to address public worries about safety and privacy.

"Where you're flying you are supposed to check it out ahead of time make sure there's no towers no wires. You have to stay below 400 feet," Steve said.

"We're really excited about teaching kids properly how to use the drones," Marvin said.

The drown enthusiast and owner of Hobby Town has been selling drones for several years. Ballinger's an enthusiast, and he will soon be an instructor for kids and the Macon Thomas Chapter of the Tuskegee Airmen in West Bloomfield.

"The FAA haS a lot of requirements you want to know where you can and cant fly cant fly near airports and a lot of requirements and our goal is to teach these kids what they can and can't do."

The drone he says range in price from $50 to several thousand dollars, and when it comes to the sightings of the unidentified large drones flying around the country. Marvin says it's concerning, especially with calls he has had in the past with regards to carrying items.

"I am concerned about that because instead of a basketball it could be a type of weapon or something dangerous they could get the drone and fly," Marvin said.

While the recent drone sightings have raised questions and concerns, both Marvin and Steve say there's a need for more responsible flying.

