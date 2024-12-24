Metro Detroit Jewish Community celebrates start of Hannukah with Menorah in the D

DOWNTOWN DETROIT (WXYZ) — Menorah in the D is an annual celebration downtown to mark the start of Hannukah, a Holiday enjoyed by millions of Jewish people all around the world.

The festival of lights welcomes people to come and take part, and this year is expected to be bigger than ever.

Today I talked to the Jewish community about what Hannukah truly means, and what makes this year special.

Inside Salon Edge on Walnut Lake Road in West Bloomfield, a touch of love is in the air as members of the Jewish community share excitement for the upcoming Hannukah season.

For eight nights, families will gather, lighting a candle each time.

"Hannukah means dedication. We dedicate ourselves every year," said Carol Feldman.

Feldman says that this year is special, as thoughts of loved ones come to mind. And for Jewish people all over the world...

“We light the menorah every night. Sing songs and have latkes from Trader Joe’s this year," Carol said.

“A family tradition. We get together. Kibbutz. A Yiddish word. We have fun together and exchange presents," said Phil Reznick,

For Reznick, a big part of Hannukah is the food.

“The potato latkes," Phil mentioned. "My daughter will shred potatoes and I don’t know what she puts in them to make them stick.”

Rabbi Kasriel Shemtov is among those behind Menorah in the D, celebrating rich traditions with everyone in the big city.

“To be able to come out to the center of the city. Bring the message of Hannukah is a beautiful event that grew from hundreds to thousands," Rabbi Shemtov said. “It’s the miracle of lights. 2000 years ago, when Jews were in Israel they were persecuted. There was one jug of oil for one day. It lasted 8 days. A miracle. Each one of us has a jug of oil in our hearts.”

This year, Menorah in the D will have food, live music and other games, all the things the Rabbi is excited to welcome.

Back in West Bloomfield, the clock is ticking to a special time.

“Christmas and Hannukah are both starting tomorrow. That in itself is a miracle," Carol said.

