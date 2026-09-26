Metro Detroit mom of five says hormone therapy and peptide treatments changed her life

(WXYZ) — A Metro Detroit mom of five says hormone therapy and peptide treatments made a difference in her health after years of chronic stress, autoimmune disease and persistent fatigue — even while maintaining an active, healthy lifestyle.

Jacqueline Chenoweth, 44, is a personal trainer at Powerhouse Gym in Novi. After going through a divorce, she says chronic stress triggered an autoimmune disease that left her struggling despite doing everything right.

"So I went through some hard times. And then what happened was I just started showing up at Powerhouse and sort of rebuilt myself back," Chenoweth said.

But rebuilding wasn't straightforward. Even with regular workouts and a healthy diet, Chenoweth said she still wasn't feeling like herself.

"I was feeling really tired. I was feeling like energy levels were very low ... I was also noticing things in my body like chronic inflammation ... and I was still not seeing any improvement," Chenoweth said.

Her rheumatoid arthritis was also causing pain and swelling in her hands.

"I needed some — just additional support," Chenoweth said.

That search led her to 2Rejuv, a wellness clinic inside Powerhouse Gym. After reviewing her bloodwork and medical history with Dr. Manish Bolina, Chenoweth decided to begin hormone therapy and peptide treatments.

"It's not one-size-fits-all," Chenoweth said.

Hormone therapy is designed to address hormone imbalances, while peptides are intended to help the body repair and recover. Dr. Bolina said interest in both is part of a growing trend.

"People are now wanting to kind of understand what longevity is. I think that's what's starting the trend. Peptides are there to make your skin and health look better. Hormones are there to make sure you're able to harbor more muscle mass, keep your mood, and your daily activities of living a lot more easier than what they are," Bolina said.

University of Michigan researchers say the popularity of GLP-1 weight-loss medications — a type of peptide therapy — has helped fuel broader interest in peptides and other wellness treatments. Demand grew so quickly that Michigan Medicaid narrowed eligibility requirements for some patients starting this year.

Bolina said the treatments do carry risks. The most serious is an anaphylactic reaction.

"The major side effect is that you can have an anaphylactic reaction. And that's an allergic reaction where you might have shortness of breath, your heart might start to palpitate," Bolina said.

Chenoweth said she has not experienced any side effects in the six weeks since starting treatment. About a month in, she began noticing changes.

"The biggest thing I noticed was I looked at my hands and realized my fingers were normal again. I have full use of my hands. They don't hurt, they don't ache — grip strength when it comes to lifting weights and training was just back," Chenoweth said.

Bolina also warns consumers to be cautious when purchasing peptide products online.

"Many people are importing these peptides from overseas, and they're labeling them in their kitchen counters and they're selling them out of the backs of their cars, and that poses a great risk to our field in medicine," Bolina said.

Bolina urges anyone considering these treatments to seek a medical consultation first.

"We break it down by what is your not only your social history look like, your medical history look like, your surgical history look like. We pair that with your bloods, and we come up with a global picture," Bolina said.

Click here to learn more about 2REJUV www.2rejuv.com

Before beginning anything new in the health or fitness space, consult with your primary care physician.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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