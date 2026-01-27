Metro Detroit parents juggling jobs & watching kids with multiple snow days

LIVONIA, Mich. (WXYZ) — The wind chills far below zero degrees have many students across metro Detroit starting this week with back-to-back days off from school.

So far this morning, we have seen over 100 school closures or delays. Some of the districts include Detroit Public Community School District, Harper Woods, and River Rouge. On Monday, over 650 schools across our area were out of the classroom.

It's been a nice, long weekend for many students across the metro area, but not so much for the parents having to figure out what to do about their kids. But they may have to keep juggling work and watching their kids for the foreseeable future.

Many superintendents are making daily decisions whether or not to have classes. They're weighing various factors like the recent sub-zero temperatures, road conditions, and being able to provide enough heat for their buildings.

To complicate matters, the state only allows each district six built-in inclement weather days without having to extend the school year.

Many districts have already been closed for three or four days this school year. If they go over, then those districts are able to apply for a state waiver for those missed days to be made up at the end of the school year. Parents we spike weighed in on the impact these weather-related school closures are having on them and their kids.

“(I'm getting to the point that I don’t like the cold and snow anymore," said Livonia resident Bill Hendricks. "But, when we do have a snow day, wanna get the kids out and try and enjoy it like we did when we were kids.”

“We’ve got a couple of high schoolers who drive. So, there’s always the concern about the kids driving in the snow, the new drivers. So, you know, if it’s a matter of safety, then I know I’m not opposed to the snow days," said Livonia resident Sarah Hendricks.

“Honestly, our kids get out of school early June. So, I’m actually fine having them go into the summer a little bit more. I don’t wanna go too far into the summer. But, do what you gotta do to get all the education in," said Livonia resident Elisa Derrig.

Elisa also gave a piece of advice for parents: stay strong and keep your sanity.

