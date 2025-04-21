Metro Detroit parishioners reacts to Pope Francis' passing

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Metro Detroit is home to a very large Catholic following, and the passing of Pope Francis, announced by The Vatican early Monday morning, is going to be weighing heavy on a lot of people today.

We've been talking to local Catholics about the Pope's legacy and impact.

"I still start crying every once in a while, he was a unique man," said Parishioner John Morse at National Shrine of the Little Flower Basilica. "He took (the name) Francis because he cared about the poor, so it was quite a shock this morning."

"His kindness and his rememberance of those who really are the poorest of the poor," one churchgoer said, when asked about what he'll remember Pope Francis for. "The ones on the fringes, the ones who are really struggling, his love and compassion for those folks is certainly something that sticks out."

"Go to Mass, remember him," John said. "He is gonna be missed."

Morse says today's Mass will be the same as usual with this being Holy Week. He also said the best way to remember Pope Francis is through prayers and The Rosary. There will be another Mass at the Royal Oak church at 8:30 a.m. this morning.

We'll continue to talk to Parishioners as the day continues.

