WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — A metro Detroit doctor says he has treated more than 30 young patients for slope-related injuries this month alone — a number he says he has never seen before. With March historically bringing some of Michigan's harshest winter conditions, icy slopes are adding to the danger.

Watch Faraz's report below

Metro Detroit Pediatric orthopedic surgeon sees dramatic rise in ski and snowboard injuries among kids this winter

Thirteen-year-old Gabriel Cline should be in school, playing with his friends. Instead, he's at the doctor's office recovering from a skiing accident that shattered both bones in his right leg.

WXYZ

"White Lightning was a black diamond… I gained too much speed, hit a bump, crashed… twisted my leg like that," Gabriel said.

Gabriel says it happened on a slope far above his skill level — and in seconds, he went from thrill to trauma. X-rays confirmed the extent of the damage.

WXYZ

WXYZ

"This is where his leg or tibia broke in half in a spiral fashion, so it twisted. And it was significantly displaced, and it required surgery," Dr. Ahmed Bazzi, a pediatric orthopedic surgeon with Michigan Orthopaedic Surgeons, said.

With a steel rod stabilizing the bone, Gabriel was back on his feet within weeks — a recovery Bazzi calls remarkable.

"I learned how to walk again this week… and it's not really been that painful at night anymore," Gabriel said.

But Gabriel's accident is part of a troubling trend Bazzi has been tracking this winter.

"This season specifically… I've seen a really big uptick in ski and snowboard-related injuries — just this season alone," Bazzi said.

This month alone, Bazzi said he has treated more than 30 young patients for slope-related injuries — a number he says he has never seen before.

Bazzi points to a combination of riskier behavior, limited training, poor equipment fit, and harsher slope conditions. With March still part of Michigan's winter season, icy, compacted snow means more speed and a harder landing.

"Natural snow has packed up, thawed, frozen, become icy... and then more artificial snow goes on top. What you're landing on is harder, slicker," Bazzi said.

Those conditions are translating into a rise in serious injuries that can sideline kids for weeks — or impact their growth long-term.

"Shoulder injuries, elbow fractures, femur fractures, knee ligament tears… and in children, growth plate injuries," Bazzi said.

Gabriel wants to turn his painful experience into a cautionary message for his three younger siblings.

"I learned not to pressure myself into going down hills too advanced for me… and I learned my limits," Gabriel said.

Bazzi says prevention starts before getting on the lift.

"Proper instruction, fitted gear, checking your bindings, learning how to fall, and stretching before and after skiing — that's critical," Bazzi said.

If you are heading out to the slopes, the right gear, a little caution, and preparation for the sport can all make a difference.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.