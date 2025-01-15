Metro Detroit TikTok influencers and users sound off on possible upcoming ban

BIRMINGHAM, Mich. (WXYZ) — Michigan-based TikTok influencers and everyday users of the app I spoke with are voicing their concerns about the platform and the possible ban in the United States on Jan. 19, and how it could alter everything from their creativity to their livelihood.

"In regards to overall screen time and time spent on the app i think that is becoming a problem," said Markus Miekle.

"Some people get on there and make money off of it and create an income," said user Donmeva Tolbert.

"People need to see it from a perspective that it's peoples lives that are impacted by it," said TikTok influencer Taylor Dustin.

"Just have to roll with the punches and what happens as far as I am concerned, it's out of my control at this point," said TikTok influencer Derrick Casternholz.

The social media platform TikTok has become a cultural phenomenon, inspiring trends, dances and even political movements.

Both Derrick and Taylor have hundreds of thousands of followers, and got their start during the pandemic.

"TikTok has generated a lot of business for me and i am sure for a lot of other small businesses out there they have the best organic reach of any app out there," Derrick said.

"I realized the potential in the marketing and business potential it has behind it and how viral people were going and how fast it was going and how it could literally change your life overnight," Taylor said.

Many users of the app fear that the ban could stifle creativity and connection during a time when social media is more vital than ever.

"There's a lot of people up in arms about it," Taylor said.

The U.S. Government's move to ban TikTok is rooted in national security concerns, particularly regarding data privacy. And now the decision to ban the social media platform is in the hands of the U.S. Supreme Court. TikTok says by banning the app, it infringes on their first amendment right, along with the content creators.

Michigan State First Amendment law professor Nancy Costello explains how the court could rule.

It could be that the supreme court says it's shutting down too much speech, it's just too broad," Nancy said.

TikTok user Austin Schmidt says he spends around an hour on social media per day and gets ideas for home renovations and other DIY projects from the app, but says he can find content in other places.

"To me it's sort of indifferent because there are different avenues you can go down," Austin said.

"Instead of just banning it, lets figure out solutions like what can we do to make it work," Taylor said.

