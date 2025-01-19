Metro Detroit woman set to conquer fitness goals in 2025

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Making fitness goals in the new year has always been one of the most common resolutions but also one of the hardest to stick to. However, a Franklin Athletic Club member, Shari Stein has a game plan.

WXYZ

"I think being diligent. Doing it with a friend. Having a great fitness instructor," said Stein.

Stein started her fitness journey last year and is geared up to keep the momentum.

"What are some of your goals for 2025 when it comes to your fitness journey?" I asked

"To stay with it, to get here 3 or 4 times a week," said Stein.

"Surely you must have heard that whenever a new year starts, everyone makes fitness goals, but they never stick to it. Is that something that worries you?" I followed up with.

"First of all, it's a slow progression; I've lost weight, and I want to keep doing it," Stein said.

"And why is that?" I asked.

"My youngest daughter is getting married, so that's important to me so I want to feel good, I want to have the energy," Stein said.

WXYZ

Stein's biggest motivation at Franklin Athletic Club continues to be training with Lisa Soverinsky, who has been coaching clients for 22 years.

"How often do you hear people making fitness goals for the new year but they never stick with it?" I asked.

"People say they want to start, but I'll start tomorrow. Just like the new year, the new year is just another tomorrow, but in their mind it's an unrealistic picture of what they're gonna do and what they're gonna achieve," Soverinsky said.

"Why is that?" I asked.

"A lot of people are really impatient they want results right away," Soverinsky said.

"Everyone wants to see results quickly, but if you have a good fitness program along with diet and sleep, how soon can you see results?" Javed said.

"Typically, I would say after three months you will see a change," Soverinsky said.

Within 3 months, Stein lost 7 pounds of fat and gained 4 pounds of muscle. For some, it may not seem much, but Lisa says every body type responds differently, and that's why the focus should always be on the overall journey.

"I think a big thing is really find a place where they feel like they're a part of a group where they fit in to see the trainers and see your friends and if you're not there for a couple weeks, they wanna know where you were and the other thing is just being accountable," Soverinsky said.

"What about folks who say they just can't make time?" I asked.

"Your health is number one, but I think once people get that, they will see that everything in their lives just falls into place," Soverinsky said.

"What about folks who say you know they can't afford a trainer or go to the gym?" I asked.

"Take out going out to dinners, getting their nails done, massages.. You know, there are a lot of things that can be cut in order to meet your goals," Soverinsky said.

Before you begin your fitness journey, a couple of things to keep in mind: make sure it is done out of the advisement of a fitness expert, including a doctor, to make sure your health and death are in check, and lastly, do not skip on recovery.

"So what's the minimum amount of time they should actually spend on their fitness journey?" I asked.

"The rest of their life," Soverinsky said.

To learn more about Franklin Athletic Club in Southfield, head to https://franklinclub.com/