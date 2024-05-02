Metro Detroit women sound off on new age recommendations for mammograms

(WXYZ) — New breast cancer screening guidelines are now out.

Women are now advised to get a mammogram every other year starting at the age of 40.

“I’ve had many mammograms and they’re always fine and I’m always glad and relieved when they’re over,” said Josie Rea of Bloomfield Hills.

“It’s never fun obviously but I think it’s something that I think is really important," said Sarah Davis of Franklin.

Previously, the recommended age to start getting mammograms was 50. Recently, medical experts on the U.S. Preventative Services Task Force pushed the age up.

I spoke to local women of different ages about the new recommendation.

“It’s so important and if something is found, the earlier you find it, the better your outcomes,” Davis said.

“I think the earlier you get one, the better so you can see what’s going on and then you can take better precautions in the future,” said Madeline Greaves of Farmington.

“I think it depends on their history and if they have any family history of breast cancer or anything like that and then the self exams are always helpful,” Rea said.

So will the recommended age for mammograms be pushed up even more in the future?

Dr. Kimberly Hart, an oncologist at DMC Huron-Valley-Sanai Hospital says probably not.

“It has to do with breast density, until women get to be about 35, breast are so dense that mammogram is not the best screening tool, we use other things like MRI and ultrasound for younger if there’s an issue,” Dr. Hart said.

Hart added that other medical organizations have recommended the age of 40 for a while.

Here’s the reason why the task force’s recommendation is so important.

“The U.S. Preventative Task Force is who the insurers look to for coverage so as a result of them lowering the age this will now be a covered benefit,” Hart said.

If you have had breast cancer or have family history of it, you should be speak to your doctor about what’s best for you when it comes to preventative measures.

