Metro Detroiters enjoy gold, sweet treats as record heat blankets SE Michigan

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Golfers are taking advantage of a beautiful October day as they hit the greens and enjoy the last days of the season.

As temperatures soared, enthusiasts flocked to Chandler Park Golf Course on Detroit’s east side, making the most of the sunny skies while sharing laughs and stories.

Walter Fitzpatrick, a local golfer, expressed his delight, “It’s great here at the end of October to swing the club and have some gorgeous weather.”

Golfer, Charles Martin, was happy as a camper, “You can’t beat this kind of weather for October.”

Debbie Lucido added, “A little wind, but so what? It’s going to be great.”

Larry Owens, another golfer enjoying the day, remarked on how the weather had turned out for a round of golf.

“We just love it, man. We’re like friends for it,” he said, emphasizing his appreciation for the mild autumn conditions, “I love Michigan and I love the Michigan weather.”

Glenn Culver, who joined Martin for a round, noted the perfect temperatures.

“I called him up and said, ‘Let’s go hit some golf balls; it’s 70-something degrees today, so this is fantastic,’” he said, highlighting the urgency to get in at least one more round before the season ends.

However, Culver faced some initial resistance from his wife.

“At first, she was like, ‘You need to be doing X, Y, and Z,’” he laughed. “But on a day like this, the season is about to end!”

The pleasant weather also brought an influx of customers to local businesses.

Caroline Adamczyk, a server at Huddle Soft Serve in downtown Detroit, noted, “It’s been busier than normal on a Tuesday. A lot of people are enjoying the nice weather on their lunch break.”

Customers like. Sean Davis, stopped by for a sweet treat, said, “I said, ‘Why not? This stand is not going to be open too much longer!’”

Anthony Hariston added with a laugh, “I love it just too much! We’re going to enjoy this one today for real!”

Where Your Voice Matters