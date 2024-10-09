Metro Detroiters fed up with rise in lottery ticket prices

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. (WXYZ) — Metro Detroiters are disappointed with the Mega Millions lottery, as ticket prices are set to increase significantly in April 2025.

This is due in part to an overhaul of the lottery game.

The decision have left many players with mixed feelings, as they weigh the potential of larger jackpots against the higher cost of entry.

I spoke with several people who play the Mega Millions lottery, and when I told them that the price to play was going from $2 to $5, many said they were ready to throw in the towel.

"That's nuts," said Jerry O'Keefe. "You never get the pay back anyway."

"I think it's ridiculous," said Cheryl Treasvant. "The jackpot is big enough already, and who can afford that?"

"I think...I think it's ridiculous," said Pat Johnson.

Lottery players here at the Winedock in St. Clair Shores are expressing concern about the April 2025 price increase in the Mega Millions tickets.

"I have two regular 'Megas' that I play, but I play them online and then I get one easy pick, so that would be three tickets, $6 will go to $15...no," Cheryl said.

This is the second time in Mega Millions' history that the price of a ticket has gone up since it launched back in 2002. So where is the extra money going, besides into the winner's pockets?

Jake Harris with the Michigan State Lottery says this price increase will make jackpots grow faster, start larger, and increase the chances of winning the Jackpot.

"When we are talking about a Mega Millions price increase like this, going from $2 to $5, that's going to drive interest and increase sales," Harris said. "That's good for Michigan schools because that's going to drive numbers up by the end of the year."

But store clerk Alyssa Yono says that this could negatively impact ticket sales.

"A few customers were asking me about it, and they're very disappointed and said they're going to stop playing," Alyssa said. "We sell a lot but this is definitely going to hurt on the lottery side. They're not going to sell as much, there's no way people are going to pay $5 a ticket."

"I don't think it's really worth $5," Pat said. "What I will stop doing it playing too much."

Others say the price increase doesn't really impact them since they don't play that much.

"I'll play occasionally when it's really big," said Ken Appelt. "And it really doesn't bother me that it's five bucks, what's the risk?"

"I occasionally play, but like I said, it's not going to impact me one ioda," said Gregory Green. "I just think it's going to take more money out of people's pockets, they can take that three dollars and do something else with it."

