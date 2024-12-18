Metro Detroiters feeling Holiday shopping stress one week ahead of Christmas Day

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Holiday shopping can be stressful, especially under the pressure to find the perfect gift. With only eight days left until Christmas, I wanted to find out first-hand how shoppers are navigating the stress of the holiday shopping season.

"It's like dang Christmas is here," said William Jagnow. "It hasn't snowed a whole lot but it came a lot quicker than i thought it would."

"Does it feel like December was going 90 in a 35?" I asked Donavin Essek.

"Definitely! This whole year flew by," he replied.

It can be the most wonderful time of the year for some when they checked off their list.

"I am almost done," said Kylie Williams. "I went to Great Lakes Crossing and Partridge Creek this week end and got almost everything done."

"I am not stressed I think I've got it and I think my parents are pretty grateful people and they'll be happy with whatever I get them," William said.

But for many holiday shoppers, it can also be the most stressful time of year.

"I am stressed; I have not gotten everything done. I feel like it really snuck up one me," said Emma Parker.

"It's hectic every time this year it's always hectic," said Michael Benoit

Some shoppers I spoke with are still trying to navigate crowds.

"I was at the mall Sunday. Lines were crazy if you're going get there early. I still have to go back which i am not excited to do," Donavin said.

"There was a lot of people at those stores so be prepared if you still have shopping to do," Kylie said.

The National Retail Federation says over 157 million people plan to shop on Super Saturday this weekend, and then there is the pressure to find the right gifts, especially for family.

"The hardest person to shop for is my dad," Emma said.

"My mom because she doesn't tell me exactly what she wants," Donavin said.

"My boyfriend I feel like anything he wants he just gets it for himself," Kylie said.

"My sister because i am not around her a whole lot," William said.

So whether you're a last-minute shopper like Emma, Michael and Donavin, or are close to finished like Kylie or William, Michael has some advice.

"Just knock out the list and get what you need and that gets rid of that stress," Michael said.

And remember to take a moment for self-car amidst the Christmas hustle.

