Metro Detroiters lay out expectations for second Trump presidency

PLYMOUTH, Mich. (WXYZ) — With every Presidential Inaugration comes a lot of anticipation, so I wanted to find out what Metro Detroiters are expecting with the next administration as Donald Trump is set to start his second term in the White House.

Big changes for our country are inevitable any time we see a transfer of power, and for some people, it's seen as a fresh start.

"Change. Lots of change," said Beverly.

Others are happy with the way things have been going. Some people I spoke to are turning their eyes towards issues like the economy.

"I'm very happy with the way the stock market has gone," Jay said. "I'm a bug on the stock market."

"More money in our pockets, Less government screw ups? The border closed? Totally," Beverly said.

While others are hoping to maintain the same level of access to knowledge, like Zach Hose with the Plymouth District Library.

"(We are looking forward to) continuing to have policy that supports libraries and supports that we're a space for everyone," Zach said. "It doesn't matter what anyone here beliefs are or the people that come in the door. We want to have services and resources and materials that everyone can see their own values and beliefs in."

Hose added the importance of the freedom to explore different paths of learning.

"We follow the American Library Association code of ethics. And part of that is talking about just like accessibility and not censoring things. And nowadays we face things like book challenges and things like that," Zach said.

But one thing I heard from most Metro Detroiters I spoke to: They want everyone to come together and heal from the polarization.. brought on by a tumultuous presidential election year.

"I'm kind of hoping that everyone can come together and not be divisive and that we all can do what's best for the country as opposed to what's best for ourselves," Austin said.



