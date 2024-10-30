Metro Detroiters pick their favorite candy ahead of Halloween

DETROIT (WXYZ) — As we get ready for halloween, we wanted to find out what are the most sought after sweets. We took that question to the street and asked metro Detroiters about their favorite halloween candy. Spoiler alert: It was not candy corn.

In this single-elimination, knockout-style tournament, Metro Detroiters get to decide which candy reigns supreme, round by round.

"Out of these I would actually pick the laffy taffy," said Crystal Brown.

"I mean that's obvious answer who doesn't love peanut butter?" said Joe Mutone.

"I mean with Twix you here like a cookie in there, Carmel, chocolate, you get a lot of different things," said Courtney Harper.

"Snickers is like one of the best candies that chocolate candy bars that has been around for years and its just got the caramel, the peanuts and who can beat that?" said Kenzie Current.

First round started strong, but like any bracket, there were eventually upsets.

"How do you feel about Twix beating Kit Kat?" I asked one man, who picked Skittles over Sour Patch Kids.

"I don't like it especially because we're on a break so Kit Kat- give me a break," he said.

James Rudzewicz had to choose between regular M&M's and M&M's with peanuts.

"I'll move with M&M's with peanuts over M&M's," said James.

"My grandmother she always had them around halloween time so I really love twirlers. Twizzlers for the win guys," said Shatonia Stange.

"Almond Joy," said Kila Jones. "Ask your mom, your aunt, your grandma what's their favorite, I bet you they say almond joy."

"Gotta move on the snickers because I think the snickers are gonna make it all the way," said Omauri Rodgers.

"Four out of the five of the finalists have nuts in them so I feel like my chances are pretty good between almond joy between almond joy, m&ms and snickers with peanuts what's more snackable you can eat a snickers in like three bits you can snack on the m&ms.. utility," said Calil Hall.

"Left Twix is def better than Almond Joy," said Derald B.

Round by Round, the pool narrowed. We got down to the final two, as Metro Detroiters had to make a decision between Reese's and Left Twix.

"I'm gonna go with Reese's if it was right Twix I might have to think about it," said Jessica McDonald.

"I see the winner right here," said Justin Vu. "Reese's is the best, everybody loves Reese's."

Well we asked and the people answered. Reese's is metro Detroit's favorite candy.

