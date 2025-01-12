Metro Detroiters share memories of attending Detroit Auto Show over the years

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The annual Detroit auto show is now open to the public now this event has been going on since 1907 and it’s only after the last three additions the event has gone back to its roots by having a January event. So I’m asking people what they think about it also, what are some of the most fond memories of the event.

WXYZ

"I’m 60 years old, I probably come down since I was 12," said Kevin Socha.

WXYZ

"Oh I’ve coming here pretty much since it started," said Sue Vernier.

WXYZ

"I'm 28," said Andrew Poore. "(I've been coming with my Dad) since I was a little kid, since they made automobiles."

"My uncle worked for Dodge way back and I came with him one year and I just loved it," Sue said. "I mean it was the concepts were just excellent back then. They had a lot of concept cars, more than they do now back then."

WXYZ

"Coming through here with all the people, with all the cars been able to get in them," said Vernita Scott. "To look at the real high price tags on them... but I just love coming downtown."

"I remember there used to be a GM club. He got in because he was a GM employee, and they used to have cookies of the cars. That was one of my favorite memories," Andrew said.

WXYZ

"We used to have cookie shaped like cars, because I was a GM employee, they would always give me the cookies," said James Poore. "I don’t know... going with him to the car show he loves cars just like I do."

"Well, what I did like was more exhibit now we’re down to the tracks and there’s just not a lot of cars I think that used to put on exhibits here you know used to have Volkswagen had their own show. It’s just more variety to look you know like you come down here you look at a Genesis, they got an electric Genesis that’s it," Kevin said.

After a few years, it’s finally returned back to its roots by having the event in January. What did people think about that?

WXYZ

"I like it," said Scott Duncan. "We used to come down here every January, gives us something to do wintertime when you can’t get outside."

"I like this better," Vernita said. "Because it’s tradition to me, I’m used to it being in January, used to all the snow and cold whenever you come down here."

"Come on down, see all the new stuff, its good time," Andrew said. "With your dad, with your wife or anybody you want."

The events runs until Monday, Jan. 20.



Where Your Voice Matters