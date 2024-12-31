Metro Detroiters share their 2025 New Year's Resolutions

DETROIT (WXYZ) — As we say goodbye 2024 and welcome 2025, many of us are taking a moment to reflect on the past and set our sights on the future.

New Year's Resolutions have become a popular way to usher in change with people committing to personal goals and aspirations.

I spoke to Metro Detroiters on the resolutions they are making for the year and if they are sticking to them.

WXYZ

"My only resolution for next year is good health and prosperity," said Detroiter Simonee Williams.

WXYZ

"My New Year's Resolution is like everyone in the U.S. and that is to be healthier this year," said Dong Kim.

WXYZ

"They were just to easy to break I guess. I am more of a habit guy," said Scott Horvath.

WXYZ





"My resolution for 2025 is to finally start my small business," said Calvin Green.

From health goals to starting a new business, the resolutions vary widely. But they all share a common theme: the desire for personal growth and improvement.

WXYZ

"Because it's the first of the year isn't big enough why for people so sitting down and kind of figuring out what exactly are we trying to do," said health expert Dr. Matt Chalmers.

Dr. Chalmers has heard it all when it comes to resolutions and says they can be powerful motivators. However, it's important to set realistic goals and be consistent to increase chances of success.

"Making things that are in your reach that you can functionally do is a big one and having a coach for accountability and to put these plans together are really important."

WXYZ

"It's trying a little harder. Just doubling down and holding myself accountable," said Connor McCord.

WXYZ

"I feel like i do pretty good on my resolution. But life gets in the way so sometimes it's hard," said Lauren Hunt.

"Concentration and repetition," Scott said. "Like if you want to loose weight or x number of pounds the best way to do that is find whatever works for you."

I try to look at the big picture and what i am trying to do then break it down by quarters, monthly and weekly," Calvin said.

"So for myself to stay healthy to keep going to the gym go to the doctor and for my family to stay healthy," Simonee said.

"I think it's dedication and discipline," Dong said. "But at the end of the day it is hard because lets be honest guys life gets in the way, kids, all that stuff but I think it's all about what you want and if you want to stick with it if you don't it's okay there's always next year."

Where Your Voice Matters