Metro Detroiters share their Labor Day weekend plans as summer nears an end

(WXYZ) — Whether you're hitting the open road for a last-minute getaway, enjoying a local festival, or relaxing with friends and family, Labor Day weekend promises to be a perfect blend of leisure and celebration.

You could be headed Up North with family or friends, or sticking around locally cooking up a feast on the grill.

I spoke with several metro Detroiters about their Labor Day weekend plans, and here's what they told me.

"I am going to Houghton Lake with some of my friends to play some golf," Niko Mantzio said.

"Biggest thing is I'm headed to Ann Arbor to catch the defending national champion Michigan Wolverines win their home opener against Fresno State," Justin Zayid said.

"Just going to stay with the family, BBQ a little bit, chill out for the most part," Christian Forest Jones said.

"Probably just going to hang out with some friends, go to the lake on Sunday, maybe BBQ, take some footballs, a volleyball net," Mike Fawaz said.

"Is it a tradition of yours to go Up North?" I asked Mantzio.

"Of, of course. If you're a Michigan person, you're obviously going to be doing something Up North during the holiday," he said.

"What's your favorite thing on the BBQ?" I asked Jones.

"The food. It's gotta be the food. Mom's homemade mac and cheese. It's creamy, rich, just everything you want in mac and cheese," Jones said.

