Metro Detroiters traveling to warmer weather as freezing temps bring winter blues

ROMULUS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Many in Metro Detroit are feeling the winter blues and are ready to escape the frozen Midwest tundra and sub-zero temperatures.

"I am going to Orlando, Florida, then into a lovely cruise ship to the Bahamas," said Artavia Epperson.

"We wanted to go to Cancun and get a little bit of a sun kiss," said Michael Davis.

"It's freezing, my hands are frozen," said Ashley Crowley.

Crowley and her family are headed to Aruba.

"Walked outside today and I can think about is two weeks I get to go to Aruba! It's something I look forward to the last five years since we started the tradition and what I am most excited for is I am bringing my grandmother with me," Crowley said.

And it's no surprise with these sub-zero temperatures that many are looking to escape to a warmer climate for a week of sun and sand.

"There is no doubt that anytime the bad weather hits in the Midwest and northeast people immediately start top think about going to warmer climates," said travel expert Bill Pedlar.

Pedlar says the short warm destinations , like Florida and the Caribbean, those who book last minute usually are out of the cold for about a week.

"At this time of year you always see a mass exodus from the northeast to the Midwest to the warmer climates," Bill said.

Michael Davis, his wife, and their daughter Ava are headed to Cancun, Mexico, and are thrilled to jet out of the cold and into the sun.

"It was total lucky timing we planned it two months ago all details are figured out and it just so happened to be the coldest day of the year," Michael said.

"This can be very depressing time not only the cold but what are you looking at? We're looking at trees with no leaves," said Jennifer Coppola, who is headed on a cruise.

I also spoke with Jennifer Coppola, who is headed on two trips in March to excape the cold, and is already counting down the days until these two trips.

"It's important to go get the heat into your bones and get that chill out and embrace the sun for more than one day," Jennifer said.

"You get that recharge that reset the sun is just blazing and your just so much more appreciative of having the different seasons," Ashley said.

