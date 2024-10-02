Michigan deer hunters excited for the start of bow season in Michigan

(WXYZ) — Tuesday marked the start of the much-anticipated bow hunting deer season in Michigan, and excitement is in the air for hunters as thousands head into the woods, eager to take part in the age-old tradition.

This year, hunters can expect an extended season because of the overpopulation of deer. Right now, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources say there are over 2 million deer in the state and they're trying to lower those numbers.

"We are looking forward to getting out there and having a successful season early," Sebastian Elias said.

Nearly 300,000 bow hunters will take part this season. I met up with Dalton Goins outside of Cabela's before he was about to head to his stand in the woods.

"I've been hunting Michigan my whole life and I'm 24 and look forward to continue to hunt in Michigan," Goins said.

The deer numbers are high, according to the DNR, and they say it could lead to a promising season.

"In Michigan, especially Southeast Michigan, there are probably too many deer for the habitat to support, and it has many negative impacts," Chad Fedewa from the DNR said.

Those negative impacts include:



Increased collisions between vehicles and deer

Agricultural damage

Reduced forest regeneration

Reduced native plant communities

That's why the bow hunting season has been extended, so I asked hunters what they enjoy about bow hunting.

"I like bow hunting. It's more personal, you get up and close to the deer. It's a fun hunt," Goins said. "I go out with my dad quite often but this is the first year I'm going out with my buddies."

"This is my first year. I hunted rifle last year, so I'm pretty excited about it," Lorenzo Brugilio said.

Hunters do need to be careful as there is an outbreak of Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD), a viral, often deadly disease that impacts white-tail deer.

"That has had a pretty sizable impact on local deer numbers in some areas where that virus has been circulating," Fedewa said.

However, that's not deterring those headed out to the stands.

"We are going out on the fourth, fifth and sixth, and hopefully we will stay Monday if we got one and have to gut it," Elias said.

"Just be safe and have fun and make sure we are all safe and have a good time," Brugilio added.

