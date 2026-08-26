(WXYZ) — It's been 2.5 weeks since I reported on the tens of thousands of Michiganders still asking, 'Where's my state tax refund?' I've heard from nearly two dozen Michigan taxpayers directly, so I reached out to the Michigan Department of Treasury this week for an update.

Watch Alicia Smith's report below

Michigan Dept. of Treasury provides update for thousands of Michiganders still waiting on 2026 tax refund

WXYZ

Missy Snyder, the Treasury Department's Division Administrator of Individual Income Tax, said we are down to 66,000 on-time filers waiting on their refund, and that's down from nearly 95,000 at the beginning of August.

The state treasury department adds that 5.25 million returns have been processed, and $3.7 billion in refunds have been issued this year.

Watch our previous coverage

Many still waiting on Michigan tax return nearly 4 months after filing deadline; here's what we know

Some delays were due to the transition from a 40-year-old computer system to a new software package. The state also installed a new phone system on July 22, but taxpayers tell me wait times are still lengthy.

The Treasury wants to underscore that it continues expanding access through Michigan Treasury E-Services, available 24/7 at this link.

Taxpayers can view and send correspondence, check refund status, and access personal tax information without needing to call.

For taxpayers facing a hardship, the treasury recommends you contact the Individual Income Tax Customer Contact at (517)636-4486. If the wait time is long, you can request a callback. The treasury says someone will call you back within the next business day.

If you have exhausted all resolution options have been exhausted, you can contact the Taxpayer Advocate, either at this link or by calling (517)636-4759, where you can leave a voicemail.

I also want to thank all of the taxpayers who've reached out to me directly. I've tried to respond to every one of you, and have been reguarly in contact with the state's Department of Treasury.

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