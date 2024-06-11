Michigan experts keeping close eye on avian flu cases impacting dairy cows

(WXYZ) — Experts at Michigan State University are raising awareness about a growing numbers of avian flu cases impacting herds of dairy cows.

It affects everyone from the farm to our community grocery stores.

For that reason, experts are now paying extra attention to what’s happening.

Shoppers at Johnny Pomodoro’s on Middlebelt Road in Farmington Hills say daily deals and a variety of top products are just two reasons to keep coming back.

While she was checking out the ice cream section, I asked shopper Janice Gordon how she chooses her milk, and how much she prioritizes value.

Gordon says it's "very important" that prices stay low.

Her answer resonating with James Averill who oversees farming operations at Michigan State University and keeping cows healthy.

“We are good. We have not had a case. We are continuing to watch the situation closely," said Averill.

Averill telling me since late March, farmers in Michigan have felt growing concern about ability to keep pumping out milk supply after cases of dairy cows being infected with HPAI, also known as highly pathogenic avian influenza.

“They have to do some diagnostic testing to get verification that an animal has influenza," said Averill, explaining the process.

Officially, according to MSU expert Phil Durst, May 1 marked day one of the onset of the avian flu on a farm in Michigan.

A farmer reporting infection within a herd of 500 cows, and since then more cases. Symptoms can possibly include a spike in body temperature, decreased rumination, less water intake and severe dehydration, and requiring medical help.

“We don’t know all the ways to prevent transmission or what the future course of the disease is," said Durst.

I asked Durst about efforts made to treat the cows and what milk consumers can expect.

He says all pasteurized milk products remain safe for consumption, but he adds costs could eventually rise with less milk flowing into cartons.

On whether it could mutate and spread faster, Durst says it's unclear.

Steps are also being taken to minimize risk of spread to other animals and workers on farms by separating cows. Frequent hand washing, wearing safety eyewear and changing clothing, among measures being encouraged in the event of a case to reduce chance of further spread.

And for grocery stores, there’s also the matter of keeping costs down. General manager David Kouza says Johnny’s, which is family owned, works with multiple farms to keep inventory stocked.

"There are other vendors we can use. So, if that does or doesn’t happen you just have to deal with it," said Kouza.

He adds, “there’s always an alternative. You aren’t going to be out of it.”

For Gordon, staying informed is important as a shopper and supporter of this family owned business.

She say her trust in the products and confidence in our state’s tracking of cases helps make it easy to check milk off the grocery list.

Durst says most cows do recover from illness, however providing extra care is extremely important.

