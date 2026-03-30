ANN ARBOR (WXYZ) — The University of Michigan men's basketball team is just two wins away from celebrating like it is 1989. It has been 37 years since the Wolverines brought a national championship trophy back to Ann Arbor.

I talked to excited students and nearby businesses preparing for an exciting week leading up to the Final Four in Indianapolis.

Watch our reports from Evan Sery and Christiana Ford below

Michigan fans excited as men's basketball team set to compete in ninth Final Four in program history

Michigan fans and businesses gear up for the Final Four as the Wolverines chase a national championship

When you walk into Rally House on State Street in Ann Arbor, the first thing you see is NCAA merchandise like Sweet Sixteen shirts. Soon, the store says it is going to have to replace these with Final Four apparel.

WXYZ

"As soon as the win happened, the product went right onto the website, we started getting calls right away," Dearron Haygood said.

Wolverines fans are wasting no time trying to get their hands on the school's newest Final Four merchandise. Haygood, the Rally House store manager, says fans are celebrating a historic run.

"Well listen, it's a big deal, it's the Final Four, Michigan has had a great season," Haygood said.

With just two more wins, the season will end with the school's first basketball national championship since 1989.

WXYZ

"It feels amazing, it was the best basketball game I've ever watched," Aaron Rose said.

WXYZ

"Everyone's really excited, I know some of the older grades, they got the national championship for football but we're underclassmen, we haven't had that, hopefully we can get something going," Katie Salzinski said.

Saturday, the Wolverines will meet the Wildcats of Arizona with a trip to the national championship game on the line.

WXYZ

"I hope we beat Arizona and play Duke again I'd love to see a rematch there," another student said.

A rematch is off the table after Duke's last-second loss to UConn. Wolverines fans, though, think this team can beat anyone.

"How can we not be there, it's a team of destiny," Aaron Rose said.

Rose, a sophomore, says you can bet he will be in Indianapolis for the Final Four.

"We're just gonna get in the car and drive," Rose said.

Others, like sophomore Asa Moore, might just stay in Ann Arbor.

WXYZ

"Haven't really planned this far ahead," Moore said. "Get a pizza or something, hang out with some friends."

Ann Arbor is a city of regional champions for now, and perhaps national champions by next Monday night.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

