Michigan man with disabilities who runs booming bottle business now mentoring others

(WXYZ) — A 32-year-old man with disabilities has been returning bottles and cans for people all across metro Detroit for more than a decade — and now, he's on a mission to help others find success.

All you have to do is make an appointment online, put out your cans and bottles, and Tyler Laviolette will be there to pick them up. It's a business that's become so successful for Tyler, he's teaching others with disabilities to do the same thing.

Running his own bottle return service for more than a decade, Tyler says he loves what he does.

"I'm my own boss, I basically set my own hours, it's awesome," said Tyler.

And his mother, Rhonda Gelstein, loves watching her son excel.

"At first it was very rewarding, because people were using his service, because he was an individual with autism, it was like 'oh we're going to help this young guy out' and now almost 12 years later, it's very much a viable business," said Rhonda.

Tyler's returning bottles and splitting the profit 50/50 with all kinds of customers who gave him the bottles, including homeowners, large corporations, small businesses, and even a local beach association.

"He picks up the bottles and then once a month they send our association a check," said Kathi Moore, president of Randgate Beach Association in Waterford.

Kathi says they've been using Tyler's Bottle Service for about a year. We met Kathi during our first "Let's Talk" event that we kicked off in Waterford on Wednesday — and she thought Tyler should be highlighted for all of the work that he does.

"People just put them in garbage bags and bring them down, and the Tyler takes them all," said Kathi.

We actually spoke with Tyler back in 2015 when his business was just starting up.

"I just want other people to work, that's more important," said Tyler in 2015.

Now, 10 years later, he's putting his words into action, mentoring more than 20 people with disabilities, who started their own bottle return businesses.

"You can do it, there's nothing really stopping you," said Tyler.

Rhonda says, "The more people that are out helping the community that have disabilities, the more widely accepted it is."

He says he looks forward to serving more customers and mentoring more people who want to return bottles just like him.

"So what if I'm autistic? So what if I have cerebral palsy? I'm out here making a living — that's what matters," said Tyler.

