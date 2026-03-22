(WXYZ) — A Michigan-made barbecue sauce is flying off shelves across the country and around the world, thanks to a 29-year-old Chief Sauce Officer who was told he couldn't do it.

Watch Faraz's report below

Michigan man with Down syndrome builds global barbecue sauce brand, now hopes to open a smokehouse

Matthew Hessburg launched Matthew's Bonfire BBQ Sauce in 2019. Today, the production process yields a product sold globally.

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"It's sold nationally. It's sold internationally. We've sent them to some Army bases and Air Force bases. We've sent them to Europe," TJ Hessburg, Matthew's mom, said.

Matthew Hessburg, who is turning 30 this year, has always had a passion for the kitchen.

"He has always loved cooking. Always. His head is just above the countertop and he's chopping onions with one of those little Pampered Chef choppers. He's got the wet cloth over his eyes, and he's still chopping the onions away," TJ Hessburg said.

TJ Hessburg noted that Matthew's three older brothers never cut him any slack.

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"They held the bar just as high for him as anybody else in the world. Which I think is why he has done so well in life," TJ Hessburg said.

Matthew Hessburg attended Western Carolina University and worked at an award-winning smokehouse. There, he developed his vision and three distinct sauce recipes: Carolina Gold, Blueberry Chipotle, and a Bold version.

"So far, I have three different flavors," Matthew Hessburg said.

TJ Hessburg described the Carolina Gold as tangy and sweet, while the Blueberry Chipotle combines sweet blueberries with smoky heat. The Bold version has an after bite.

"And I’m a hot and spicy guy," Matthew Hessburg said.

Behind the sauce is also a love story. Matthew Hessburg has been dating his girlfriend, Tessa Bailey, for three years.

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"I’m not a big spice person, but I’m slowly getting there because of this man," Bailey said. "One of the perks of being with Matthew is trying his bbq sauce."

"They will FaceTime for four hours at a time. And pretty soon they are serenading each other and writing their love poems and reciting them to each other. And the brothers are like, hey dude, you're making us look bad," TJ Hessburg said.

Beyond his culinary success and romance, Matthew Hessburg uses his business to inspire others. Both he and Bailey have Down syndrome.

"Part of it is to advocate with people with intellectual disabilities. And the learning disability that we both have is Down syndrome, too," Matthew Hessburg said.

When people learn about Matthew's journey, I often wonder what his family hears from the community.

"When they come up, and they're like, this gives us so much hope," TJ Hessburg said.

TJ Hessburg said Down syndrome is a part of Matthew and Bailey, but it does not define who they are. When I asked TJ what she has learned from her son, her answer was simple.

"No dream is too big," TJ Hessburg said.

"He, to me, is the definition of a boss," Bailey said.

When I asked Matthew Hessburg what is next for him, he kept his focus on what he loves.

"Just to hang out with my girlfriend and keep cooking," Matthew Hessburg said.

Matthew Hessburg's next big goal is to open a smokehouse, and he is looking to partner with someone to make it happen. Anyone looking to get in touch with him and learn more about his journey can find more information on this website.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

