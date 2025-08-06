Michigan pushes to grow population as projections show potential decline

(WXYZ) — Michigan is working to attract and retain residents through a statewide initiative as projections warn the state could lose around 700,000 people by 2050 if current trends continue.

The Grow Michigan Together Council, launched by Governor Gretchen Whitmer in 2023, aims to combat troubling population statistics that show Michigan lost roughly 40,000 residents between 2020 and 2022.



"Michigan was one of about 34% of states that had seen historic population stagnation or decline, and we really wanted to make sure we were doing whatever it took to retain our young folks and attract people from across the country to come and join us," said Hillary Doe, Chief Growth Officer for the State of Michigan.

Doe's office has been working for the past two years on programs focused on talent retention and attraction, while maintaining constant communication with entrepreneurs and organizations working to make the job market more attractive.

"2050 isn't that far away, so when we look into the future and talk about our economic projections, you have to work now to change the shape of the curve," Doe said.

Among those drawn to Michigan's potential are Adam Cichy and Alan Alexander, who opened a plant-filled cafe called "Dose" in Midtown Detroit last November after moving from New York.

"It was a move to change our lives, make Detroit our home," Cichy said.

Alan, originally from Detroit, was among thousands who had previously left Michigan seeking opportunity elsewhere.

"I wanted him to come back home and be part of what Detroit is becoming, be part of the growth and the community of the city," Alexander said.

The pair experienced firsthand how support for small businesses can make a difference as Motor City Match awardees.

"The support from the state and city was absolutely critical and was part of the decision making," Cichy said.

Organizations like Citizen Robotics are also working to address challenges that affect population growth, using robotic construction techniques to reduce building costs amid housing affordability concerns.

"We're seeing a shrinking construction workforce. At the same time that we need more housing, that's further exasperating the housing affordability problem," said Tom Woodman, Executive Director of Citizen Robotics.

Progress is already visible. Last year saw 66% of Michigan counties grow, including the city of Flint for the first time in 25 years and Detroit for the second consecutive year. This growth has been primarily driven by young adults.

Since 2020, Michigan has had the 5th largest acceleration in our young adult population,

When asked about future migration patterns, Doe expressed optimism.

"Every year, we've been seeing fewer people leave and more people choose to stay in the state. I think we're going to see a continuation of that trend," said Doe.

The state's goal is to see more people move in than move out by 2030.

One program launched to create opportunity by the Michigan Growth Office is Make MI Home, a statewide talent retention and attraction program.

Doe stopped in Detroit Wednesday as part of a statewide summer Roadshow, spotlighting local innovation, entrepreneurship, and efforts to make the state a more attractive place to live and work.

In addition to Citizen Robotics, she visited Electric Outdoors off-grid, solar-powered glamping units built in a repurposed Detroit factory, and The Empowerment Plan, a globally recognized nonprofit employing Detroiters facing homelessness to make coats that double as sleeping bags.

