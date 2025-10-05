Michigan's drift culture takes center stage at American Speed Festival in Pontiac

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — The adrenaline-charged American Speed Festival returned to Pontiac this weekend, transforming the M1 Concourse into a high-octane playground for racers across the country. While high-performance vehicles of all kinds are on display, one style is stealing the spotlight — the art of drifting.

"Drifting is about personality. It's about bringing who you are with your car and your style out on the track," said Ele Bardha, a proud Michigander whose day job is stunt driving in Hollywood blockbusters.

Bardha's expertise in drifting has become increasingly valuable in his film work.

"At work, it's very popular for a director to say, hey, I want you guys to come into frame sideways, which is drifting," Bardha said. "As that was something that was requested more and more and more, I decided to get into drifting, and it wasn't even that long ago. I mean, I've been technically drifting for 30 years, but drifting is a legitimate sport that's grown to such a huge thing."

Michigan has established itself as a major player in the national drifting scene.

"It's huge, actually, and it's considered in the country as one of the best," Bardha said.

That reputation is bolstered by drivers like Brendon Greaves, a 38-year-old Australian who moved to Holly 3½ years ago from Perth.

Bardha says Greaves, who now calls Michigan home, is unmatched in the world of drifting.

"He is the real thing. So, he builds his own cars. He is what car culture, in my opinion, is all about," Bardha said. "He buys the parts, he builds the parts, he welds the pieces. When he blows something up, he fixes it with his team. And he's the real deal. I feel like a bit of a drifting impostor sometimes, but at the end of the day, it's all about having fun and hanging out with good people."

According to Greaves, successful drifting requires a unique mindset.

"You need to be able to have no brain cells. You need a lot of commitment. You need to be able to turn everything off," Greaves said. "And you need to be able to have a good time out there and put a good show on for the crowd."

Bardha believes having someone of Greaves' caliber in Michigan elevates the entire local scene.

"He's pure drift culture, in my opinion. So to get advice from somebody like him, to have someone like that here in Michigan. It's like if you're an actor, you know, you're not going to get the opportunities in Detroit than you would in LA or Atlanta or New York where there's a bigger industry," Bardha said. "And I think Brendan now has kind of hit the bubble."

For those interested in getting into drifting, Greaves offers straightforward advice.

"Learn to work on your own stuff, take advice from anyone that's willing to give it to you, and just have a good time with it," Greaves said.

Both drivers emphasize the importance of pursuing drifting through proper channels rather than on public streets.

"So right now there's a lot of great opportunities in Michigan. Jackson Speedway has an open track day where you can go over there, sit in people's cars, get a vibe," Bardha said. "You just have to get on the local drift Facebook pages. So Mid-Michigan Drifting is a great place to start."

Bardha was clear about street drifting: "Drifting on the street is for idiots. If you want to drift, do it the right way."

The American Speed Festival wraps up on Sunday at the M1 Concourse in Pontiac.

