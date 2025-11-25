DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) — Midtown Detroit businesses are creating their own holiday celebration after the beloved Noel Night tradition takes a one-year hiatus.

Watch Demetrios' report in the video player below

Midtown Detroit businesses launch Merry Midtown as Noel Night takes year-long break

More than 50 stores, restaurants, and other establishments will participate in the inaugural Merry Midtown celebration on December 6, filling the gap left by Noel Night's temporary absence. The event aims to preserve the holiday spirit that has drawn thousands to the neighborhood each December.

Felicia Patrick, owner of Flo Boutique, has operated in Midtown Detroit for 25 years and considers Noel Night one of her biggest sales days.

WXYZ

"It's fun. Gift giving, people shopping, dancing, networking— it's one of the biggest economical nights, yes," Patrick said.

Midtown Detroit Inc. made the decision to pause Noel Night this year, with plans to return in 2026.

WXYZ

"We made the difficult decision to pause Noel Night to really realign the event for all the major stakeholders. The retailers, the cultural institutions, and all the partners across the region," said Ned Staebler, chair of the board for Midtown Detroit Inc. "It's a difficult decision because it's such a beloved event, but we also want to make sure it's filling the needs of today."

When Andy Linn, co-founder of gift shop City Bird, learned Noel Night wouldn't happen, his business started connecting with others nearby about creating an alternative.

WXYZ

"It was only about three weeks ago but immediately we were texting and emailing and had a meeting together after a couple days," Linn said.

Those discussions led to Merry Midtown, which Linn describes as a celebration that will carry forward some of Noel Night's spirit.

"You're definitely going to see Santa coming in from the North Pole, there's going to be carolers, there's going to live music, DJs, tons of pop up markets, all within the businesses and institutions around Midtown," Linn said.

Source Booksellers is among the participating locations. Staff members say the event provides an important opportunity to showcase Midtown's unique retail landscape.

WXYZ

"Our offerings are very different. We have people that make products, businesses that just opened," said Alyson Jones Turner from Source Booksellers. "And there's just different businesses that are downtown, and there are different businesses that may be at the mall."

While Midtown Detroit Inc. works to refine Noel Night for its 2026 return, Staebler expressed support for the business community's initiative.

"Small businesses are the heart of Midtown, really like they are the heart of Detroit and the heart of Michigan, and the people that run them are one of the things that make our neighborhoods so special," Staebler said.

Merry Midtown will run from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on December 6.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

