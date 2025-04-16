Mom-to-mom sales boom as potential tariffs on China could spike children's clothing prices

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — As spring arrives and children outgrow their winter wardrobes, many families are bracing for potential price hikes of up to 145% on kids' clothing, shoes and toys imported from China.

"I have a 4-year-old daughter, and she is in her dress era," says Lyndsey Crosbie, a local mom who understands the financial challenges of keeping up with growing children. "It's such a fast cycle, so kids outgrow things so fast."

Kevin Ketels, an associate professor of global supply chain management at Wayne State University, explains that while retailers will likely maintain current prices until existing inventory sells through, consumers could see significant increases in the coming months.

"It will be more expensive starting the beginning of May if these rules all stay in place," Ketels said.

The impact could be felt even sooner for shoppers who purchase fast fashion online or individual shipments from overseas.

"It would essentially double in cost. And so I would imagine that a lot of those purchases would dry up and folks would turn to other existing alternatives," Ketels added.

One growing alternative is "Just Between Friends," a mom-to-mom department store-like resale pop-up shop where families can sell unused items and purchase gently used kid's items at significant discounts.

Crosbie, who now runs the Oakland County events, has seen the impact firsthand.

"When we host our sales, we see upwards of 2,200 local families coming in to shop and save 50 to 90% off retail with us," said Crosbie.

Molly Catalina, who organizes events in the Rochester/Macomb area, says Just Between Friends reported a 100% increase in participation since last spring.

"Because the economy is so uncertain right now, parents are looking to save money where they can on their children's items, whether that's to pay a bill or to go on an extra vacation," Catalina said. "Parents will be saving a ton of money by shopping these used, gently used items for their kids."

The community impact extends beyond just savings. Megan Germaine, who runs events in the Livonia/Novi area, says these sales have collectively saved families thousands of dollars. Items not sold are donated.

"From our consigners to our shoppers and our charity partners, and then the impact that they're able to make in the community, we're touching thousands of lives in Metro Detroit," Germaine said.

For parents looking to participate, finding a local sale and purchasing a ticket is all that's required. The next sale in metro Detroit is April 24-27 at Elite Indoor Sports at ​49771 Oakland Dr.​ in Shelby Twp.

Another event is scheduled for Livonia May 2-4.

Here’s a look at what the sales include:



Children's Clothing (infant through teen sizes)

Maternity Clothing

Infant Care Items (diaper pails, bottles, nursing items)

Kid Furnishings (room decor, furniture, pack-n-play)

Toys & Play Equipment (large, small, indoor, outdoor)

Books, DVDs, Games, Video Games & Systems

Arts & Crafts (party supplies, arts/crafts)

Strollers & Car Seats

Sporting Goods

Items are thoroughly inspected for cleanliness and required to meet safety standards.

"Mom-to-mom seems to be the thing that really resonates with people and we're just a mom-to-mom sale on hyperspeed. That's super organized, super clean," Germaine explained.

Crosbie says the community aspect of the sales creates value beyond just financial savings.

"It takes a village to raise a kid, and if we can be just a little part of somebody else's village, then we've done our job," said Crosbie.

For more information go to https://jbfsale.com/

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.