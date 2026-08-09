DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Jad Elarab and Tahani Smidi opened Monday Coffee Club on Michigan Avenue in Dearborn, becoming the first locally owned drive-thru coffee shop in the city. The couple, who married in 2022, now serve hundreds of cups of coffee a day and employ 17 people.

Watch Faraz Javed's report below

Monday Coffee Club: Dearborn husband-and-wife team builds drive-thru coffee shop

The shop draws customers from across Metro Detroit and has been operational for a little more than a year.

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"I honestly think if you don't do it at a young age, you'll never do it. It's hard to get yourself to even do it. That's the hardest part," Elarab said.

What started as a mobile coffee trailer grew into an events catering business before the couple opened their drive-thru location. Elarab, 28, said the drive-thru format was a deliberate choice inspired by watching family members struggle to get out of the car with a newborn.

"I seen like my brother's wife have a kid. It's so hard getting out of the car with like a newborn. Even like for a simple cup of coffee. I told myself, I'm like, if I'm gonna open up something, it has to be a drive-through," Elarab said.

While many local shops focus on Arabic-style coffee, the couple intentionally chose a different approach, offering a blend of Colombian and Mexican beans.

"Some people just want their regular, just drip coffee," Elarab said.

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Smidi, 25, said launching the business while starting a family was not without stress.

"Big time. It stressed him out a lot. He was worried," Smidi said.

Elarab said he had a contingency plan if things did not work out.

"I was planning to shop and I was also planning a second time. I'm like, all right, I'll just put a worker here. If it doesn't work out, I'll just keep working and making money," Elarab said.

Customers have clearly responded. The shop now serves roughly 600 to 700 cups of coffee a day.

Dearborn resident Murad Elhaddi said the shop keeps him coming back.

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"Oh, they're delicious and they're friendly. They're amazing over here," Elhaddi said.

Customer Angie Johnson said the competition in Dearborn's coffee market is stiff, but her loyalty is set.

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"It's a lot. It's a lot of coffee shops, but I stick to what I know coming to this one," Johnson said.

For Elarab and Smidi, the foundation of the business comes down to their partnership.

"It takes teamwork to do it," Smidi said.

"It's just having that person behind you, like, you know, tells you when you're right, tells you when you're wrong," Elarab said.

When asked what worked between them, Smidi's answer was simple.

"Believing in him," Smidi said.

The couple describes their dynamic in straightforward terms.

"He's very chill. I'm the fire, he's the ice," Smidi said.

Monday Coffee Club is now preparing to open two additional locations, one in Troy and one in Livonia. Opening dates have not yet been announced.

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