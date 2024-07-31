More Metro Detroiters saving money by cooking at home

CLINTON TWP., Mich. (WXYZ) — We heard you, Metro Detroit: when it comes to the prices of fast food and dining out in general.

Watch our story from earlier this week: Customers expressing frustration over rising fast food costs

Customers expressing frustration over rising fast food costs

So many of you commented on our social media pages, talking about how fast food has now become a luxury item because of the prices. And when it comes to food prices and inflation, many of you said you're opting for the grocery store and to cook at home, rather than dining out.

I took a look at how grocery stores are seeing a positive gain in customers, even as prices continue to rise.

WXYZ

"I am shocked at all the prices that have gone up in the last few years," said Clinton Township shopper Charlotte Vanryckegham.

There's a food fight happening right before our eyes between fast food establishments and grocery stores when it comes to your dollar. From revamping prepared meals, expanding menus and improving delis, grocery chains are offering more discounts as customers become weary of dining out.

"We just went out to breakfast a couple of weeks ago and spent $30 for my husband and myself, it was just outrageous," Charlotte said.

In a recent Lending Tree survey, 75 percent of Americans believe eating at home is cheaper than getting fast food, and 67 percent say fast food should be cheaper than eating at home.

WXYZ

"I started making my equivalent to the chicken sandwich at Wendy's," another shopper told us. "I can make that sandwich for just a few dollars."

Michael Scarpati, founder of Retire USA, says that's the way to go if you're looking to save.

WXYZ

"My advice would be, if you're hanging for that burger, go buy the four-pack, that eight-pack at the grocery store, cook it up at the grill yourself," Scarpati said. "Because not only is it going to be higher quality, it will be more cost effective."

And some comments from our facebook page:

WXYZ

Eric Spaulding saying 'We don't eat out as much as we used to, cheaper and healthier to eat at home."

WXYZ

Jan Laveque commented "Food costs are up for everyone! But quality is down for only McDonald's, but other chain restaurants as well."

Where Your Voice Matters