More victims coming forward after WXYZ report of 1099-K identity theft

(WXYZ) — I've been tracking identity theft cases since mid-February involving 1099-K forms in the mail. Those cases have prompted me to request documents from the Federal Trade Commission.

I first told you about Monika Bailey of Oxford Township, who received five 1099-K forms in the mail from the parent company of Cash App, indicating she had to pay taxes on thousands of dollars of income in those accounts. This was alarming because she never had a Cash App account.

Watch below: Local woman learns her identity was stolen when she got a 1099-K; here's what to look out for

Local woman learns her identity was stolen when she got a 1099-K; here's what to look out for

"What was your first call or email?" I asked Bailey.

"My first call was to Cash App. The guy I got a hold of told me that if I thought they were fraudulent, I should just throw them away. And I'm like, I can't just throw away these IRS forms," she said. "I said, 'I'll get in trouble if I don't file these at tax time.'"

She tried working with Cash App for three weeks to close those accounts and figure out what to do with the forms as the tax filing deadline was coming up. But, she kept hitting a brick fall because she is not a Cash App customer and they told her they could not help her.

Finally, she reached out to me and I worked with Block, Inc. – the parent company – to expedite her case.

"In my case, we reached out to you and you were more than great and helped through all this," Bailey told me.

After her story aired, I received more than two dozen emails from people in her same boat, people like Nichole Mahoney of Troy and Lindsey Olsen of Rochester Hills.

They told me they were getting nowhere when they were calling Cash App's customer support team .

Watch below: 'I was honestly shocked and confused': 1099-K Identity Theft still happening; here's what to need to know

'I was honestly shocked and confused': 1099-K Identity Theft still happening; here's what to need to know

Last week, I asked Cash App to expedite their cases, along with 21 others. Olsen's case was resolved within hours, while Mahoney's case is still in process.

A Cash App spokesperson sent me this statement earlier this month.

"If you believe you have fallen victim to fraud or a scam, you should contact Cash App Support through the app, website, or by phone (1-800-969-1940)."

I have asked Block, Inc. how Cash App can make it easier for these identity theft victims to reach its designated support team, a team that was not put in place until after I initially contacted the company on Feb. 19.

I've even asked for special prompts to be added when you call their 1-800 number to help people who've received these 1099-Ks. I've also asked how the company is working to prevent more identity thieves from opening accounts using stolen information.

On March 17, through the Freedom of Information Act, I formally requested the number of complaints the Federal Trade Commission has received about Block, Inc. or Cash App related to 1099-Ks so far in 2025. The FTC responded with a list that has totaled more than 40.

The list only accounts for people who took the extra step to report this issue to the FTC, all while trying to remedy the identity theft and tax-filing dilemma.

If you receive a form 1099-K due to fraudulent concerns, here are the steps to take, according to the FBI.



Right away, monitor your credit reports with the major credit bureaus for any suspicious activity and freeze your credit for added protection

for added protection Then, file a police report with your local law enforcement agency

with your local law enforcement agency File a complaint with the Internet Crime Complaint Center

with the Internet Crime Complaint Center Report the identity theft to the Federal Trade Commission

You may need all of that documentation when you do the next step:

Contact the issuer of the 1099-K form (which is in the upper left corner) and follow the IRS procedures to report the fraud, which may or may not require an Identity Theft Affidavit or Form 14039.

Where Your Voice Matters